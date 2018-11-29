Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI-T) says it and Trinidad Drilling Ltd. (TGD-T) agreed to replace the Trinidad board of directors with five nominees of Ensign. The announcement followed the termination of the arrangement agreement between Trinidad and Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T).

Ensign and Trinidad also agreed that Robert Geddes and Michael Gray should be appointed as president and chief operating officer, and chief financial officer, respectively, of Trinidad.

Ensign also said late Wednesday it now owns approximately 66.7 per cent of the outstanding Trinidad shares.

Wayland Group (WAYL-CN) reported third-quarter revenue of $225,122 compared to $721,035 during the same period in 2017. The company said the decrease was due to the company shifting resources to address the recently legalized recreational adult-use market in Canada.

Its net loss was $12.1-million or 9 cents per share versus a loss of $5.4-million or 7 cents a year earlier.

1933 Industries Inc. (TGIF-CN) reported record revenues of $12.6-million in the fourth quarter, up from $1-million a year earlier. Its net loss was $5.7-million or 2 cents per share versus a loss of $2.7-million or 6 cents a year earlier.

