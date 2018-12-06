Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $112.3-million, up 11 per cent from the prior year. Net earnings of $20.6-million or 27 cents per share versus $17.4-million or 23 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 23 cents and revenue of $108.1-million in the latest quarter

**

Story continues below advertisement

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (PRV.UN-T) announced the proposed acquisition of two light industrial properties in Ontario for an aggregate purchase price of $15.4- million, representing an implied weighted average capitalization rate of 6.8 per cent.

"These high quality, accretive acquisitions expand our presence in Ontario and in the industrial segment of the market, fitting with our diversification strategy and our intent to increase exposure in each of these areas," stated CEO James Beckerleg.

**

Drone Delivery Canada (FLT-X) announced an agreement to deploy its drone delivery technology platform with the Moose Cree First Nation communities.

The company said financial terms of the agreement include $2.5-million of revenue for year one with the potential to expand services in the following years.

“We are on track with the rollout of our commercial operations in the second of 2019”, stated Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

MORE TO COME