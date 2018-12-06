Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Evertz Technologies Limited (ET-T) reported second-quarter revenue of $112.3-million, up 11 per cent from the prior year. Net earnings of $20.6-million or 27 cents per share versus $17.4-million or 23 cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 23 cents and revenue of $108.1-million in the latest quarter
**
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (PRV.UN-T) announced the proposed acquisition of two light industrial properties in Ontario for an aggregate purchase price of $15.4- million, representing an implied weighted average capitalization rate of 6.8 per cent.
"These high quality, accretive acquisitions expand our presence in Ontario and in the industrial segment of the market, fitting with our diversification strategy and our intent to increase exposure in each of these areas," stated CEO James Beckerleg.
**
Drone Delivery Canada (FLT-X) announced an agreement to deploy its drone delivery technology platform with the Moose Cree First Nation communities.
The company said financial terms of the agreement include $2.5-million of revenue for year one with the potential to expand services in the following years.
“We are on track with the rollout of our commercial operations in the second of 2019”, stated Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Drone Delivery Canada.
**
MORE TO COME
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.