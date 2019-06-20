Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Indigo Books & Music Inc. (IDG-T) announced a new audiobook partnership with Rakuten Kobo, a global leader in digital reading. “Indigo has expanded [its] existing eBook and eReader partnership with Kobo to bring Canadians books in even more formats, now including audiobooks,” the company stated.
Endeavour Mining (EDV-T) announced the appointment of Louis Irvine as its chief financial officer to replace Vincent Benoit, who is departing to rejoin the La Mancha Group, Endeavour’s main shareholder, effective Aug. 1. Mr. Irvine is a qualified chartered accountant with more than 20 years’ experience in the mining industry, the company stated.
Vivo Cannabis Inc. (VIVO-X) announced a $1.25-million strategic investment in cannabis retailer Friendly Stranger Holdings Corp. “The investment is intended to facilitate Friendly Stranger’s aggressive cannabis retail expansion plans, with a goal of bringing multiple retail stores to the Canadian market,” the company stated.
Iamgold Corp. (IMG-T) shares were up by about 15 per cent in the pre-market trading after Bloomberg News reported the company is “exploring a possible sale of all or part of the company,” citing people familiar with the matter. Bloomberg reported that the Toronto-based miner is “working with advisers and has spoken to several potential buyers.”