Oil and gas prices tumbled at the start of the new year, but insider buying has picked up in response. One example is at natural gas producer Tourmaline Oil Corp. TOU-T, where insiders have spent more than $1-million buying 15,500 shares in the public market since Dec. 28, led by CEO Mike Rose. Tourmaline insiders have something to cheer about in 2023. Starting this month, Tourmaline is supplying 140,000 million British thermal units per day to the Corpus Christi liquefaction terminal on the Gulf Coast.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

