Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Darcy Keith
Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

RBC downgraded Noble Energy Inc. (NBL-Q) to “sector perform” from “outperform,” believing that Chevron Corp.’s US$13-billion deal to acquire the company is “as good as it gets.” Analyst Scott Hanold cut his price target on Noble to US$10.50 from $13.

“CVX’s acquisition of NBL at a small premium was surprising given that NBL is on the cusp of delivering a long awaited free cash flow increase,” Mr. Hanold said in a note. “This highlights fiscal risks that could be associated with the Eastern Med and the DJ assets.”

“We do not expect competing offers and if CVX needs to sweeten the deal it likely is relatively small,” he said.

He noted that Noble management commented that it had evaluated strategic alternatives like other mergers, acquisitions, staying stand-alone, and divestitures. But its board believed the Chevron offer was the best option on the table.

Under the deal, subject to shareholder approval, Chevron would acquire Noble shares in an all-stock transaction. Noble shareholders would receive 0.1191 CVX shares, a 7 per cent premium to Noble’s prior close and 12 per cent premium to the average 10-day price. Noble shareholders will own 3 per cent of the combined company.

National Bank of Canada upgraded Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” and raised its target price to $1.40 from 60 cents.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL-T) to “hold” from “buy” but raised its target price to $13.50 from $13.

Canaccord Genuity (SSRM-T) upgraded SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM-T) to “buy” from “hold” and raised its target price to $35 from $32.

National Bank of Canada downgraded Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK-B-T) to “sector perform” from “outperform” and cut its target price to C$17 from C$18.50.

National Bank of Canada raised its price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) to $16.25 from $11.50.

CIBC raised its target price to US$55 from $49 on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP-N)

HSBC downgraded Carnival Corp. (CCL-N) to “hold” from “buy” and cut its target price to US$15.3 from $15.9.

Canaccord Genuity upgraded Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE-N) to “buy” from “hold” and raised its target price to US$8 from $6.

Piper Sandler upgraded Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG-Q) to “overweight” from “neutral” and raised its target price to US$58 from $40.

Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS-Q) to “hold” from “buy” and raised its target price to US$36 from $31.

Atb Capital Markets upgraded Halliburton Co. (HAL-N) to “sector perform” from “underperform” and raised its target price to US$14.75 from $11. At least three other price target hikes were made from other brokers, including Evercore ISI which raised its target to $20 from $9.

With files from Reuters

