Following Monday’s release of its production guidance for the next three years, Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto lowered his recommendation for Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) to “hold” from “buy,” pointing to a limited potential return for investors.

“This update is universally negative relative to our estimates, and we believe will not inspire a lot of confidence in the company despite the change at the top,” said Mr. Baretto in a research note. “Production guidance for each of the four major commodities was below our expectations in each year, and 2022 costs at all assets except Candelaria (which was in line) were above our forecasts. 2022 capex guidance was a fitting 22 per cent above our estimate.

“At Candelaria, where most investors will be focused, 2022 was actually in line with our forecasts on both production and costs. That said, production guidance for 2023 and 2024 was below expectations for both copper and gold, which will no doubt increase the clamour around the longer-term prospects for the mine. At Neves-Corvo, zinc production expectations from the ZEP project are below our estimates every year, and given the delays and increase in capex, the project now appears to us to have a marginal IRR. Even the old stalwart Eagle is guiding to nickel production below our estimates in each year. Chapada was largely in line, although we expect cost guidance to raise some eyebrows. Only Zinkgruvan modestly exceeded our estimates.”

Updating his financial estimates to account for a moderation of his longer-term outlook for Candelaria, the ZEP project and higher costs at Chapada, Mr. Baretto reduced his 2022 and 2023 EBITDA estimates by 8 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively.

That led him to cut his target for Lundin shares to $10.50 from $12.50. The average target on the Street is $12.85, according to Refinitiv data.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk sees an improved risk-reward proposition for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI-T).

Accordingly, he raised his rating for the Calgary-based provider of non-destructive excavating services to “buy” from “hold” following a recent non-deal roadshow.

“Over the last five years, management’s focus has been on preparing Badger to handle significantly higher future revenue,” he said. “Instead, revenue declined this year and Badger’s operating leverage, combined with management’s decision to rehire operators too early, crushed margins. As such, the stock is down 16 per cent year-to-date, underperforming the 24-per-cent increase in the S&P/TSX Index, but the revenue outlook is much improved.”

Mr. Lynk thinks a continued revenue recovery is likely to help Badger’s profitability, noting: ”The macro, as measured by U.S. non-residential construction spending, is getting better as the contractions in 2020 and 2021 give way to growth in 2022 and 2023.”

He also thinks the Biden Administration’s US$1-trillion infrastructure package could lead to increase demand for impact hydrovac as early as second half of next year.

“There are certainly risks to this upgrade,” he warned. “For one, the market for CDL drivers is very tight, to the detriment of margins. Inflationary pressures could increase the cost to manufacture a hydrovac, eroding truck economics.”

“Looking longer-term, management reiterated its 2020 to 2025 goals that include doubling the US business from 2020 levels and achieving a consolidated EBITDA margin of 28-29 per cent. Our work suggests that achieving these goals by 2025 would drive EPS of $3.50. In our view, Badger would not require equity to fund the truck build necessary to double its U.S. business.”

Mr. Lynk maintained a target of $38 per share. The average on the Street is $38.94.

Though there are several sources of volatility currently present in the energy sector, ATB Capital Markets analyst Patrick O’Rourke sees beneficial conditions for investors.

“Overall the bottom line is that we continue to view the medium-term fundamentals and valuation of the sector as a whole constructively, but transitory issues in the near-term, by way of noise surrounding an SPR release, winter COVID resurgence, and the TMX outage have the potential to further enhance the opportunity set, by adding to near-term commodity and equity volatility - investors should be well prepared to take advantage of these opportunities,” he said.

In a research report released on Tuesday, Mr. O’Rourke raised his raised his 2021 WTI forecast to US$68.50 per barrel from US$66.25 with his 2022 projection jumping to US$72.75 from US$65.00, pointing to “much-improved strip commodity prices.”

After also increases his 2022 natural gas forecast, Mr. O’Rourke made positive near-term cash flow revisions to the companies in his coverage universe, leading to higher target prices for their shares.

“Our revised commodity forecasts see directionally positive CF revisions to our equities (especially in the near-term), with 2022 CFPS [cash flow per share] estimates increasing from prior estimates by an average of 16 per cent, 13 per cent, 12 per cent and 15 per cent for our oil sands, large cap, medium cap, and small cap peer groups, respectively. Our price targets and NAVs are directionally positive as well, with upward revisions to the majority of our names, with near-term windfall cash flows assumed to reduce debt in our NAV modelling, while our longer-term pricing assumptions remain backwardated (and unchanged) at this time, leaving the potential for further significant NAV upside should we choose to improve our longer-term views at a later date.”

Mr. O’Rourke focused on five equities that he sees having “unique” investment thesis, raising their target prices:

* Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T, “outperform”) to $11.25 from $10.75. Average: $10.59.

“WCP offers the highest return, across our E&P coverage, to our intrinsic NAV based target, at 60 per cent,” he said. “WCP’s CF generation is supported throughout the commodity cycle, by its peer leading corporate decline of 20 per cent (excluding the oil sands group), which it expects to maintain in 2022. WCP currently offers a 3.8-per-cent dividend yield, with a 2022e total payout of 45 per cent vs the peer group average of 47 per cent.”

* Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T, “outperform”) to $22 from $19.50. Average: $19.69.

“CVE currently offers the second highest upside, of the oil sands group, to our intrinsic NAV based price target, at 44 per cent, while we see an average upside of 31 per cent for the group, a key driver of our outperform rating. The focus on Cenovus’ merger with Husky was on improving market access and integrating its operations from the wellhead to the refinery. Cenovus is now focused on the $1.2-billion in identified cost structure savings and the project high gradings that were laid out in the merger announcement, and given the confidence and execution that CVE has been conveying, we believe there is further potential upside, though broader economic inflationary pressures may limit that.” In addition, we continue to believe there is plenty of opportunity to improve upon the prior existing and Husky acquired assets (most visibly through the margin enhancing integration of Foster Creek/Christina with Husky’s Lloydminster upgrader). Finally, we believe that CVE is also best positioned for asset rationalization that accelerates debt repayment and the path to shareholder returns relative to peers, with the obvious focus being the Deep Basin and retail assets (while the Company clearly alluded to the potential for other asset sales on recent investor calls.”

* MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T, “outperform”) to $17 from $14.75. Average: $14.58.

“MEG’s Christina lake project has the second lowest cumulative steam-oil-ratio of any SAGD project, while MEG plans to grow to its 100 mbbls/d capacity at the project in H2/22, which should further improve operating efficiencies,” he said. “MEG offers the highest oil price torque of the oil sands group, providing it the greatest rate of change in both leverage ratios and potential enterprise value, in a rising oil price environment. MEG holds the largest return, of the oil sands group, to our intrinsic NAV based targets, under our current modelling and assumptions, which consider a longer term US$55 per barrel WTI assumption that is modestly conservative (and thus less risky) than current strip considers. Finally, we have included $2.00 per share in tax pool value relative to Company guidance of $4.35 per share in immediately recognizable value; given the strong commodity outlook and increasing taxability of peers, we believe that more investors will begin to recognize the strategic value of defined tax pools assets in underlying upstream business models and their corresponding share prices. "

* Crew Energy Inc. (CR-T, “strong buy”) to $4.25 from $3.50. Average: $4.

“Crew is amongst the largest holders in the BC Montney with over 264,000 net acres of land and 409 mmboe of 2P reserves, and strong market access with connections to all three major egress systems,” he said. “With CNQ’s recently announced acquisition of Storm Resources (SRX-T), CR is uniquely positioned as one of the last remaining acquisition targets, while its asset base is positioned a short geographic distance to the Coastal Gaslink pipeline, which will transport gas to LNG Canada. Furthermore, CR’s recent heavy oil disposition (see our analysis here) has further simplified the story for a potential corporate sale and potential premium for investors.”

* Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T, “outperform”) to $31 from $21.25. Average: $27.83.

“Paramount has seen strong recent performance from its Karr and Wapiti Montney assets, which are now in the free cash flow generation stage, while initial results from its two recent Willesden Green Duvernay wells have been impressive; with Q3 reporting, POU provided strong average peak 30-day rates, despite facility constraints, of 1,498 boe/d (948 bbls/d liquids) on the two Willesden Green Duvernay wells,” he said. “Furthermore, POU has been delivering on our key theme of actionable returns to shareholders, having tripled its monthly dividend with Q3 reporting. POU sees the largest positive target price revision with this update, at $9.75 per share, related to three main factors: 1) we had been conservatively been modelling operating costs at Karr/ Wapiti, but have now partially improved our assumptions towards recent costs, given the continued strong performance on these assets; 2) given the strong initial results in the Willesden Green Duvernay, we have increased our land value for the assets (while remaining conservative and not modelling any development upside on the assets at this time); and 3) we have marked-to-market POU’s investment portfolio, which has significantly increase in value over the past quarter, including POU’s holdings in NV.”

Mr. O’Rourke’s other changes included:

Arc Resources Ltd. (ARX-T, “outperform”) to $16.75 from $15.75. The average on the Street is $18.07.

(ARX-T, “outperform”) to $16.75 from $15.75. The average on the Street is $18.07. Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T, “sector perform”) to $4.75 from $3.50. Average: $4.77.

(BTE-T, “sector perform”) to $4.75 from $3.50. Average: $4.77. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T, “outperform”) to $8.75 from $7.50. Average: $9.55.

(BIR-T, “outperform”) to $8.75 from $7.50. Average: $9.55. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T, “outperform”) to $65 from $58. Average: $62.39.

(CNQ-T, “outperform”) to $65 from $58. Average: $62.39. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T, “outperform”) to $9.25 from $8.50. Average: $9.13.

(CPG-T, “outperform”) to $9.25 from $8.50. Average: $9.13. Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T, “outperform”) to $15 from $12.25. Average: $15.25.

(ERF-T, “outperform”) to $15 from $12.25. Average: $15.25. Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T, “sector perform”) to $48 from $45. Average: $47.84.

(IMO-T, “sector perform”) to $48 from $45. Average: $47.84. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T, “sector perform”) to $37 from $33. Average: $38.96.

(SU-T, “sector perform”) to $37 from $33. Average: $38.96. Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T, “outperform”) to $60 from $55. Average: $27.83.

(TOU-T, “outperform”) to $60 from $55. Average: $27.83. Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T, “sector perform”) to $13.50 from $12.25. Average: $15.30.

Desjardins Securities analyst Michael Markidis expects the earnings trajectory of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (NXR.UN-T) to be “lumpy” in the next few quarters, citing “the portfolio transformation underway and the continued focus on scaling the industrial offering.”

“However, we expect it to further benefit from a multiple re-rating as it becomes a pure-play industrial REIT,” he said.

Mr. Markidis resumed coverage of the Oakville, Ont.-based REIT following its recent $163-million equity offering.

“The net proceeds from the equity offering are slated to partially fund the REIT’s current seven-property acquisition pipeline, which comprises approximately 1.7 million square feet with an expected purchase price of $315-million (4.7-per-cent going-in cap rate),” he said. “Two assets ($40.5-million) are subject to conditional purchase agreements. We believe NXR is at various stages of negotiation on the remaining properties and would expect staggered completion dates through early to mid-2023. Assuming execution of the pipeline, NXR’s pro forma industrial exposure will be 83 per cent.”

After incorporating its third-quarter results and the impact of both the equity offering and acquisition pipeline, Mr. Markidis cut his funds from operations projections through 2023.

He maintained a “buy” recommendation and $14.50 average for Nexus units. The average is currently $14.45.

In other analyst actions:

* CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Catellier lowered Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T) to “neutral” from “outperformer” with a $44 target. The average target on the Street is $44.14.

* JP Morgan analyst John Royall raised his Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD.B-T) target to $59 from $54, keeping an “overweight” recommendation. The average target is $58.54.

* Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley cut his Ayr Wellness Inc. (AYR.A-CN) target to $62 from $70 with a “buy” rating. The average is $68.67.

“Although we have trimmed our forward valuation, we note that AYR.A still trades at 5.6 times our 2022E EV/EBITDA- a significant discount to its MSO peers at 8.5 times, making it one of the better value propositions in the space (in our view),” he said.

* National Bank Financial analyst Cameron Doerksen cut his BRP Inc. (DOO-T) target to $131 from $135, below the $136.36 average, with an “outperform” rating.

* TD Securities analyst Mario Mendonca raised his Canadian Western Bank (CWB-T) target to $44 from $42, maintaining a “buy” rating. The average on the Street is $42.33.

* Mr. Mendonca cut his target for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB-T) to $47 from $48, exceeding the $46.55 average, with a “hold” rating.

* Stifel analyst Stephen Soock trimmed his MAG Silver Corp. (MAG-T) target to $29.75 from $30.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $29.43.

“We see the need for an additional $80-million in available liquidity as a warning sign that 1) there may be further escalation in the initial capital spend and 2) that the strong cash generated at the JV level may be notably delayed in making it to MAG’s balance sheet,” he said. “Despite this, our larger thesis remains intact with Juanicipio expected to mint $222-million per year over the next 5 years to MAG’s account at spot prices (or a spot FCF yield of 13 per cent) - even if it takes some extra time for the cash flow mechanics to get sorted.”

* National Bank’s Michael Parkin cut his Newmont Corp. (NGT-T) target to $92 from $95, reiterating an “outperform” recommendation. The average is currently $99.

* National Bank’s Endri Leno raised his Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T) target to $5.25 from $5. The average is currently $5.65.

* National Bank initiated coverage of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB-T) with an “outperform” rating and $3.25 target. The average is $3.66.