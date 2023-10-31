Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Analysts have swiftly slashed their price targets, and in some cases downgraded their ratings, on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) after Panama’s president this past weekend called a referendum over a recently approved contract for the company’s Cobre Panama mine.

Shares in First Quantum plunged 28.4% on Monday in reaction to the news that makes the company’s ability to continue to operate in the country uncertain.

National Bank Financial analyst Shane Nagle downgraded his rating to “sector perform” from “outperform” while cutting his price target to C$36 from C$40.

“Given uncertainty and headline risks associated with proposed referendum on Cobre Panama, we suspect share price weakness over the coming weeks until markets have more clarity on a pathway forward,” Mr. Nagle said in a note to clients.

The project is critical to First Quantum, accounting for US$9.9-billion, or 50%, of the company’s project net asset value, according to National Bank Financial estimates, as well as 48% of 2024 revenue and 59% of corporate EBITDA.

“While President Cortizo’s administration has been largely supportive of the project, the decision to call a ‘referendum’ on the new contract appears to be in response to Government opposition,” noted Mr. Nagle. “As the contract has already been ratified into law, there is likely a complicated legal pathway forward to impose any major revisions. We understand the previous mining contract would remain in effect and First Quantum would likely have to negotiate a new contract with incoming administration following next spring’s Presidential elections.”

Elsewhere, Eight Capital cut its target price on First Quantum to C$31 from C$38 and downgraded its rating to “neutral” from “buy” while Jefferies cut its target price to C$22 from C$40 and lowered its rating to “hold” from “buy”. TD Securities cut its target price to C$25 from C$38, BMO to C$32 from C$36, and Stifel to C$24 from C$39.

Air Canada (AC-T) reported strong quarterly results on Monday, but they failed to generate much in the way of upside in terms of the share price or analyst price targets.

The stock closed down 1.3%. And in analyst reaction this morning, ATB Capital Markets cut its target price to C$33 from C$35, RBC cut its target price to C$17 from C$21, Cormark Securities cut its target price to C$27.5 from C$29.5, and Scotiabank cut its target to C$29 from C$34.

ATB analyst Chris Murray applauded the results, but explained in a note to clients that he lowered his target multiple “to account for peak earnings and rising interest rates.”

“AC delivered very strong Q3/23 results, reflecting the strength of the demand environment and yield conditions in a seasonally strong quarter,” Mr. Murray said. “Management remained constructive on the demand environment for leisure and business and expects full-year EBITDA to meet the higher end of guidance.”

But he said management’s tone “was measured” when discussing 2024, which Mr. Murray thinks is related to the ongoing labour contract negotiations with the Air Line Pilots Association, and likely contributed to the weakness in the shares on Monday. He also thinks that concerns about consumer spending is also weighing on sentiment.

Overall though, “AC delivered another strong quarter with advanced bookings curves providing good visibility into 2024 in the face of ongoing macro pressures,” he said.

Scotiabank analyst Konark Gupta is keeping a “sector outperform” rating on Air Canada, noting that the stock is too cheap to ignore and is now valued less than the pre-pandemic trough of three times earnings.

“We believe AC’s latest increase in capex projections for 2024-27 (mostly 2025-26) is adding to the market’s existing basket of worries (i.e., risk from consumers, competition, pilot contract, and fuel),” Mr. Gupta said. “While our 2024-25 free cash flow estimates have come down due to incremental capex, we still expect continued positive free cash flow generation and reduction in the leverage ratio through 2025. Further, we think AC’s strong liquidity position should support its multi-year fleet upgrade plans, aided by potential aircraft sales and/or sale leasebacks, minimizing the balance sheet risk. Even though we continue to model a weaker demand environment in 2024, along with inflation in pilot/other costs and now incremental capex, AC is screening as a deep value stock at just 2.8x/2.4x EV/EBITDA (including leases) on our 2024E/2025E.”

Also on the Street, Veritas Research today upgraded its rating on Air Canada to “buy”.

Raymond James analyst Stephen Boland aggressively cut his price target on Dye & Durham Ltd (DND-T) but is still recommending the stock, which fell to all-time lows last week. He is keeping an “outperform” rating while slashing his price target to C$15 from C$25.

Dye and Durham reported first quarter results on Monday, with revenue of $120.1 million coming in above consensus of $117.4 million. The company reported adjusted EBITDA of $68.7 million versus consensus at $66.1 million.

But the stock reacted by rising only 1.3%. Mr. Boland urges investors to be patient.

DND’s stock has been under pressure in recent weeks as concerns over the company’s leverage has driven the share price down to all-time lows.

To alleviate these concerns, management announced a number of initiatives to help reduce the company’s debt levels and drive the company’s leverage below 4.0x, Mr. Boland noted. That includes a commitment to pause merger and acquisition activity and plans to utilize any excess free cash flow to pay down the company’s debt. In addition, DND announced a new strategic plan that is expected to generate $70-million or more in annual free cash flow savings. These improvements will be achieved through further price increases, capex reductions, operating expense savings and lower acquisition and restructuring costs.

On Monday it also announced a refinancing plan for a large chunk of its convertible debentures.

“We believe these announcements and the company’s increased focus on deleveraging will be welcomed by many investors. That said, it may take time for the shares to fully recover as investors wait for evidence that management’s plan is taking hold. Regardless, the stock remains heavily depressed, and we see upside in the shares assuming investor confidence in the name is eventually restored and the economic environment stays healthy,” Mr. Boland said.

Elsewhere, CIBC cut its target price to C$25 from C$26 and BMO cuts its target price to C$18 from C$25.

In other analyst actions:

Airboss of America Corp (BOS-T): TD Securities cuts target price to C$7 from C$8

ATS Corp (ATS-T): Raymond James cuts target price to C$61 from C$67

Eldorado Gold Corp (ELD-T): National Bank of Canada raises target to C$19 from C$18

GDI Integrated Facility Services (GDI-T): National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$45 from C$51.5

Power Corporation of Canada (POW-T): TD Securities cuts target price to C$40 from C$43

Lycos Energy Inc (LCX-X): Haywood Securities initiates with buy rating; price target C$7.50

Parkland Corp (PKI-T): Raymond James raises target price to C$50 from C$45

TMX Group Ltd (X-T): RBC cuts target price to C$33 from C$34 and TD Securities cuts target price to C$31 from C$32

