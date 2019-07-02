Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO accumulates shares in this dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
Osisko Metals Inc. (OM-X)
Between June 3 and June 17, executive chairman Robert Wares invested over $284,000 in shares of the company. He acquired a total of 467,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 61 cents, which lifted his account’s position to 14,745,067 shares.
Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T)
Between June 7 and June 26, president and chief executive officer Daniel Halyk invested over $167,000 in this dividend stock. He purchased a total of 20,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $8.38, increasing his portfolio’s position to 1,183,800 shares.
Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Parkland Fuel Corp. (PKI-T)
On June 13, Patricia van de Sande, vice-president - finance, divested 3,700 shares at a price per share of $42.39 with 1,838 shares remaining in her account. Gross proceeds from the sale exceeded $156,000.
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T)
On June 14, corporate secretary Stephen Chetner sold 50,000 share at a price per share of $3.902, leaving 281,090 shares in this account. Gross proceeds from the sale totaled just over $195,000.