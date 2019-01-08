Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO and CFO buy over $3-million in this dividend stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are four securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T)

On Dec. 19, Matthew Paull, who sits on the board of directors, invested over U.S.$360,000 in shares of CP. He acquired 2,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$180.70, taking his portfolio’s holdings up to 3,000 shares.

Encana Corp. (ECA-T)

On Dec. 20, president and chief executive officer Doug Suttles accumulated 5,000 shares at a price per share of U.S.$5.55, lifting his account balance to 183,994 shares.

On Dec. 19, director Suzanne Nimocks bought 2,500 shares at a price per share of U.S.$5.9085, increasing her account’s holdings to 15,648 shares.

On Dec. 18, director Fred Fowler acquired 10,000 shares at a cost per share of U.S. $5.64, taking his portfolio’s position up to 25,000 shares.

On Dec. 14, director Howard Mayson purchased 3,500 shares at a price per share of U.S.$5.9161, raising his account’s holdings to 45,317 shares.

Sherritt International Corp. (S-T)

On Dec. 21, Karen Trenton, senior vice-president – human resources, acquired 129,700 shares at an average cost per share of roughly 38 cents, which increased her account’s holdings to 199,500 shares. The cost of this purchase was nearly $50,000.

That day, chief operating officer Steve Wood purchased a total of 52,000 shares at a cost per share of 37.5 cents for two accounts (26,000 shares in his personal account and 26,000 shares for an account in which he has indirect ownership).

On Dec. 20, chief financial officer Andrew Snowden bought 120,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately 40 cents, raising his portfolio’s holdings to 131,279 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $48,000.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T)

On Dec. 21, two C-Suite executives were buyers in the market.

Chief executive officer Steve Williams acquired 54,000 shares at a cost per share of $36.86, increasing his account balance to 465,102 shares. The cost of this purchase was just under $2-million.

The company’s chief financial officer Alister Cowan invested $1.5-million in shares of the company. He purchased 41,100 shares at a price per share of $36.53, boosting his account’s holdings to 57,973 shares.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM-T)

On Dec. 20, Donald Young, who sits on the board of directors, sold 15,800 shares at a price per share of $3.60, slashing his portfolio’s holdings to 1,700 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $56,000.