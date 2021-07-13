 Skip to main content
// //

Inside the Market

Tuesday's Insider Report: CEO buys shares of this stock as it falls into correction territory

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.  Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX-UN-T)

On June 30, trustee Ben Rodney invested over $112,000 in units of Artis. He bought 10,000 units at a price per unit of $11.22 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2032093 Ontario Inc.), raising this specific account’s position to 66,000 units.

Boralex Inc. (BLX-T)

On June 25, director Zin Smati purchased 4,500 shares at a price per share of $37.42, initiating a position in this specific account. The cost of this investment exceeded $168,000.

Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T)

Between June 21 and July 7, president, chief executive officer, and director Daniel Halyk invested over $223,000 in shares of Total Energy. He acquired a total of 50,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $4.48 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Myrdan Investments Inc.), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 505,000 shares.

The stock is in correction territory, declining 13 per cent from its 2021 closing high of $4.92 reached on June 8. On July 12, the share price closed at $4.28.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

Descartes Systems Group Inc. (DSG-T)

On June 28, executive vice-president of marketing and services Chris Jones sold 4,000 shares at a price per share of U.S. $68.53, reducing this particular account’s position to 42,384 shares. Proceeds from the sale exceeded U.S. $274,000, not including commission charges.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (ITP-T)

Between June 25 and 30, senior vice-president of operations Doug Nalette exercised his options, receiving 33,280 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $19.65, and sold 33,280 shares at an average price per share of roughly $28.54, leaving 140,571 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled over $295,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

