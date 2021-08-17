Tuesday’s Insider Report: CEO invests over $2-million in this stock that’s doubled in 2021

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a consumer discretionary stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Uni-Select Inc. (UNS-T)
On Aug. 12-13, executive chair and chief executive officer Brian McManus invested over $2-million in shares of Uni-Select. He purchased a total of 112,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $18.01 for an account in which he has control or direction over (4296478 Canada Inc.), increasing this account’s position to 112,000 shares.
Year-to-date, the share price is up 122 per cent.
**
Listed below are four stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
CCL Industries Inc. (CCL.B-T)
Between Aug. 9-11, president and chief executive officer Geoff Martin exercised his options, receiving a total of 223,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $57.278, and sold 223,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $72.273, after which this particular account held 641,615 shares. Net proceeds exceeded $3.3-million, not including any associated transaction fees.
On Aug. 9-10, chief financial officer Sean Washchuk exercised his options, receiving a total of 69,000 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $56.90, and sold 69,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $72.166, leaving 52,057 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $1-million, excluding including any associated transaction fees.
Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T)
Between Aug. 6-12, executive chairman Noel Dunn sold a total of 100,000 shares at undisclosed prices. To be conservative, assuming shares were sold at the lowest price traded each day, then total proceeds from the sales would exceed $2.3-million, excluding trading fees.
Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL-T)
On Aug. 9, president of manufacturing Benito Masi sold 15,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $46.04, leaving 153,471 shares in this specific account. Proceeds totaled over $690,000, not including commission charges.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T)
Between Aug. 5-10, president and chief executive officer Scott Medhurst exercised his options, receiving a total of 60,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $46.835, and sold 60,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $106.0355, after which this particular account held 183,529 shares. Proceeds totaled over $3.5-million, excluding any associated transaction charges.
