Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAU-T)

Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 8, chief executive officer and director Ewan Downie invested over $503,000 in shares of i-80. He purchased a total of 184,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $2.74, increasing this particular account’s position to 4,895,277 shares.

According to Bloomberg, the stock has five buy recommendations with an average 12-month target price of $5.69, implying the share price may more than double in value over the next year.

Telesat Corp. (TSAT-T)

On Dec. 7, Michael Targoff, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 20,000 shares at a price per share of US $27.9718, raising this specific account’s holdings to 101,872 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded US $559,000, excluding trading fees.

**

Listed below are three securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL-X)

Between Dec. 1 and 3, president and chief executive officer David Wolf sold a total of 150,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.10, trimming this particular account’s position to 1,914,065 shares. Proceeds from the sales exceeded $316,000, excluding commission charges.

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (HLS-T)

On Dec. 8, co-founder and executive chairman of the board of directors Bill Wells divested 30,000 shares at a price per share of $15, after which this specific account held 898,675 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled $450,000, not including trading fees.

Mr. Wells is the former chief executive officer of Biovail Corp..

Methanex Corp. (MX-T)

On Dec. 3, managing director at Methanex Chile Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares at a price per share of $50.912 with 12,825 shares remaining in this specific account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded $152,000, excluding commission fees.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.