Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

First National Financial Corp. (FN-T)

On May 3, co-founder and executive chairman Stephen Smith acquired 6,163 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $36.52 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (FNSC Holdings Inc.), lifting this specific account’s holdings to 14,666,865 shares. The cost of this investment totaled over $225,000.

Mr. Smith is the company’s former chief executive officer.

GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL-T)

On May 6, chief financial officer Luke Pelosi invested over $920,000 in shares of GFL. He purchased 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $36.82, increasing this particular account’s position to 261,282 shares.

With its bright green waste collection trucks, GFL is North America’s fourth largest diversified environmental services company.

**

Listed below are two securities that have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Capital Power Corp. (CPX-T)

On May 9, senior vice-president of operations Bryan DeNeve exercised his options, receiving 20,000 shares at a cost per share of $30.78, and sold 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $43.90, after which this particular account did not hold any shares. Net proceeds totaled over $262,000, not including any associated transaction fees.

Sigma Lithium Corp. (SGML-X)

On May 4 and 5,Frederico Marques, who sits on the board of directors, sold a total of 38,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $20.98, reducing this specific account’s holdings to 134,900 shares. Proceeds from the sales totaled over $814,000, excluding trading fees.

