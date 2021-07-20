 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Tuesday’s Insider Report: Company repurchases $632-million in shares as this large-cap dividend stock slides

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Story continues below advertisement

Listed below are four stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by issuers.

High Liner Foods Inc. (HLF-T)

Between June 23 and July 14, the company repurchased 48,900 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $13.51 under its normal course issuer bid (NCIB), returning over $660,000 to its shareholders.

Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T)

Between June 1-30, the company repurchased over 15.5-million shares at an average cost per share of roughly $40.57 under its NCIB, returning over $632-million to its shareholders.

In June, the share price declined 7 per cent. The stock price remains in a downtrend, falling nearly 12 per cent month-to-date.

Management is committed to returning capital to its shareholders. On April 30, the company announced an increase in its NCIB, allowing Imperial to repurchase up to 29,363,070 common shares between June 29, 2020 and June 28, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

That day, the company also announced a 23-per-cent dividend hike. Its quarterly dividend increased to 27 cents per share in the second quarter (or $1.08 per share yearly) from 22 cents per share (or 88 cents per share yearly). The company has raised its annual dividend for 26 consecutive years.

Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK-T)

Between June 1 and July 13, the company repurchased nearly 1.6-million shares at an average cost per share of roughly $3.19 under its NCIB, returning $5-million to its shareholders.

Parex Resources Inc. (PXT-T)

Between June 1-30, the company repurchased over 2-million shares at an average cost per share of roughly $21.44 under its NCIB, returning nearly $44-million to its shareholders.

Management guided to repurchasing 12.9-million shares as part of its NCIB in 2021. Last year, the company repurchased nearly 14-million shares.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies