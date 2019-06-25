Tuesday’s Insider Report: Executive from this Big 5 bank pockets nearly $1-million

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two gold stocks that have had recent insider buying activity.
Detour Gold Corp. (DGC-T)
On June 18, Patrice Merrin invested approximately $190,000 in shares of the company. She acquired 13,000 shares at a cost per share of $14.6057, initiating a portfolio position. Ms. Merrin was appointed to the chair of the board on June 17.
Leagold Mining Corp. (LMC-T)
Between June 14 and June 17, chairman Frank Giustra purchased a total of 200,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.75, increasing his account balance to 5,066,900 shares. The cost of this investment was roughly $350,000.
**
Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Pason Systems Inc. (PSI-T)
On June 18 and June 19, chair of the board James Hill sold a total of 200,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $18.89 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (J.D.Hill Investments), trimming the account’s holdings to 8,691,480 shares. Proceeds from the sale, excluding commission charges, exceeded $3.7-million.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T)
On June 17, Norie Campbell, group head – customer and colleague experience at TD Bank Group, exercised her options, receiving 26,749 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $39.63 and sold 26,749 shares at an average price per share of $76.14 with 9,225 shares remaining in her account. Net proceeds, excluding brokerage fees, totaled over $976,000.
Last week, we reported the following transactions.
Between June 11 and June 17, Frank McKenna, deputy chair of TD Bank Group, exercised his options, receiving 30,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $35.42, and sold 30,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $75.93. Net proceeds from the sales, excluding commission charges, exceeded $1.2-million. These transactions eliminated this portfolio’s holdings.
On June 11, chief financial officer of TD Bank Group Riaz Ahmed exercised his options, receiving 123,400 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $36.64, and sold 99,008 shares at an average price per share of $75.52, leaving 375,624 shares in his account.