Tuesday’s Insider Report: Executives are buying these dividend stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below are two dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Finning International Inc. (FTT-T)
In a relatively small transaction, chief financial officer Greg Palaschuk invested over $57,000 in shares of Finning on Aug. 11. He bought 2,750 shares at a price per share of $20.77, increasing this account’s holdings to 23,412 shares.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T)
On Aug. 10, president and chief executive officer Mike Rose invested over $162,000 in shares of Tourmaline Oil. He purchased 10,000 shares at a price per share of $16.2495. After this trade, this account held 8,646,337 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)
On Aug. 10, Keith Reardon, senior vice-president – consumer product supply chain, exercised his options, receiving 10,480 shares at a cost per share of US$34.71, and sold 10,480 shares at a price per share of US$100.6501 with 10,240 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds totaled over US$691,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
Previously, we reported the following trades.
On July 30, Janet Drysdale, vice-president – financial planning, exercised her options, receiving 3,900 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $54.61, and sold 3,900 shares at an average price per share of roughly $130.45, leaving 13,389 shares in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $295,000, not including any associated trading fees.
On July 29, Gordon Giffin, who sits on the board of directors, divested 10,000 shares at a price per share of US$98.7194, after which 42,054 shares remained in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled over US$987,000, excluding commission charges.
On July 27, Sean Finn, executive vice-president – corporate services and chief legal officer, exercised his options, receiving 2,426 shares at a cost per share of US$52.78, and sold 2,426 shares at a price per share of $129.5199 (Canadian).
Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM-T)
On Aug. 5, vice-president - sustainability and external relations Nikolay Hristov exercised his options, receiving 37,100 shares at a cost per share of $2.85, and sold 37,100 shares at a price per share of $10.31. Net proceeds totaled over $276,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
On Aug. 4, executive vice-president – corporate affairs, general counsel and corporate secretary Kelly Stark-Anderson exercised her options, receiving 20,742 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $3.77, and sold 20,742 shares at an average price per share of roughly $9.89. Net proceeds exceeded $126,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.
Endeavour Silver Corp. (EDR-T)
Between Aug. 5-7, Luis Castro, vice-president – exploration, exercised his options, receiving 388,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $4.19, and sold 388,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $5.77. Net proceeds, not including any associating transaction fees, totaled over $615,000.
On Aug. 6, Christine West, vice-president - controller, exercised his options, receiving 140,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $4.31, and sold 140,000 shares at a cost per share of $5.5889. Net proceeds, not including any associated commission charges, totaled over $178,000.
On Aug. 5, Dale Mah, vice-president – corporate development, exercised his options, receiving 243,000 shares at an average price per share of roughly $4.18, and sold 243,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $6.25. Net proceeds, not including any associating transaction fees, exceeded $503,000.
On Aug. 5, Nicholas Shakesby, vice-president – operations, exercised his options, receiving 144,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $2.85, and sold 144,800 shares at a cost per share of $6.2079. Net proceeds, not including any associated transaction charges, totaled over $485,000.
**
The following dividend stock has had mixed trading with both recent buying and selling activity reported by insiders.
Fortis Inc. (FTS-T)
On Aug. 1112, Gary Smith, executive vice-president – Eastern Canadian and Caribbean operations, exercised his options, receiving 17,300 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $34.04, and sold 17,300 shares at an average price per share of roughly $54.37. Net proceeds totaled over $351,000, excluding any associated transaction costs.
On Aug. 6, chief operating officer David Hutchens invested over US$524,000 in shares of Fortis. He purchased 13,000 shares at a price per share of US$40.33, raising this account’s position to 63,882 shares.
