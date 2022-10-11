Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T)

On Oct 3, Scott Thomson invested over $2-million in shares of the company. He acquired 30,765 shares at a price per share of $65.2571, lifting this particular account’s position to 38,765 shares.

Mr. Thomson is the president and chief executive officer of Finning International Inc. (FTT-T). On Feb. 1, 2023, he will become the president and chief executive officer of Scotiabank.

On Sept. 28, president and chief executive officer Brian Porter purchased a total of 6,000 shares across two accounts at an average price per share of roughly $67.105, after which one account held 139,306 shares and a different account held 4,500 shares. The cost of these investments exceeded $402,000.

Last week, we reported the following transactions.

On Sept. 28, chairman of the board Aaron Regent invested nearly $2-million in shares of Scotiabank. He purchased 29,900 shares at a price per share of $66.8076, after which this specific account held 92,422 shares.

Mr. Regent is the former president and chief executive officer of Barrick Gold Corp. (ABX-T).

On Sept. 28, director Calin Rovinescu bought 3,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $67.045 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Scarsdale Capital), increasing this specific account’s holdings to 17,929 shares. The cost of this purchase exceeded $201,000.

Mr. Rovinescu is the former president and chief executive officer of Air Canada (AC-T).

Plaza Retail Real Estate Investment Trust (PLZ.UN-T)

On Sept. 29 and 30, president, chief executive officer and trustee Michael Zakuta bought a total of 60,000 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $3.95 for an account in which he has indirect ownership, raising this particular account’s position to 2,811,975 units. The cost of this purchase totaled over $236,000.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (SIA-T)

On Sept. 30, Paula Jourdain Coleman, who sits on the board of directors, purchased 18,300 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $11.815, after which this specific account held 209,200 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $216,000.

**

Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI-T)

On Sept. 30, president, chief executive officer and director John McCluskey exercised his options, receiving 120,000 shares at a cost per share of $3.75, and sold 120,000 shares at a price per share of $10.25. Net proceeds totaled $780,000, excluding any associated transaction charges.

In addition, he also sold 20,000 shares that day at a price per share of $10.288 with proceeds from this sale exceeding $205,000, not including trading fees.

After all of these transactions, this particular account held 674,944 shares.

