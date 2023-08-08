Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are three stocks with recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T)

On Aug. 1, president and chief executive officer Eric Greager invested over U.S. $500,000 in shares of Baytex. He acquired 129,767 shares lifting this particular account’s position to 880,226 shares.

New Found Gold Corp. (NFG-X)

Between July 18 and Aug. 4, billionaire businessman Eric Sprott, with an ownership position exceeding 10 per cent, acquired a total of 156,800 shares at an average price per share of approximately $6.33 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2176423 Ontario Ltd.), after which this specific account held 8,926,800 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $992,000.

TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T)

On July 31, multiple company executives were buyers in the public market including:

President and chief executive officer François Poirier bought 11,500 shares at a cost per share of $46.04, raising the holdings in this particular account to 106,950 shares. The cost of this investment exceeded $529,000.

Executive vice-president and president of power and energy solutions Corey Hessen invested approximately US$250,000 in shares of TC Energy. He purchased 6,994 shares at an average price per share of roughly US$35.73, initiating a position in this particular account.

Chief financial officer Joel Hunter invested over US$141,000 in shares of TC Energy. He bought 4,000 shares at a cost per share of US$35.45 for an account in which he has control or direction over, increasing this specific account’s holdings to 16,500 shares.

Executive vice-president and group executive, Canadian natural gas and liquids pipelines and president of Coastal GasLink Bevin Wirzba acquired 3,193 shares at a cost per share of $47.056, after which this particular account held 17,174 shares. The cost of this purchases totaled over $150,000.

On July 27, management announced its intention to spinoff the liquid pipelines business, creating two publicly listed companies.

The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 93 cents per share or $3.72 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of 7.7 per cent.

**

The following stock has had recent selling activity in the public market reported by an insider.

Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)

On July 28, senior vice-president and chief stakeholder relations officer Janet Drysdale sold 5,500 shares at a price per share of $160. Proceeds from the sale totaled $880,000, not including trading fees. After this transaction, this specific account held 11,839 shares.

