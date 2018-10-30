Tuesday’s Insider Report: Presidents purchase shares in these two dividend-paying stocks

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Let's begin the report featuring two securities that have had recent insider buying activity.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM-T)

Between Oct. 22 and Oct. 24, president, chief executive officer and chairman Joel MacLeod purchased a total of 150,100 shares at an average price per share of approximately $1.33 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (1080766 Alberta Ltd.), increasing the account’s holdings to 5,059,900 shares. The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 1 cent per share with a current yield of approximately 3 per cent.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFT-T)

On Oct. 25, president and chief operating officer Raymond Ferris invested over $171,000 in the company. He acquired 2,500 shares at a cost per share of $68.58, lifting his portfolio’s position to 14,700 shares. The company pays its shareholders a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share with a current yield of over 1 per cent.

The following stock has had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

GT Gold Corp. (GTT-X)

In a relatively small transaction, Taj Singh, who sits on the board of directors, sold 37,412 shares at a price per share of $1.80 on Oct. 23, eliminating his portfolio’s position.

The following stock has had mixed trading with both buying and selling activity recently reported by insiders.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL-T)

On Oct. 26, Geoffrey Robillard, senior vice-president – Import Division, sold 20,000 shares at a price per share of $39.19, trimming his sizeable account balance to 1,780,000 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $783,000.

Earlier this month, we reported that the company’s chief financial officer Michael Ross purchased 1,400 shares at a cost per share of $36.9771 on Oct. 11, initiating a portfolio position.