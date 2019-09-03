 Skip to main content

Tuesday's Insider Report: Three insiders are buyers of this security yielding 13%

Jennifer Dowty

Jennifer Dowty
For Subscribers
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity reported by insiders.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT-UN-T)

On Aug. 28, co-founder, director and the former chief executive officer Robert O’Neill bought 10,000 units at a cost per unit of $6.649, raising his account balance to 658,492 units.

On Aug. 26, Minaz Abji, who sits on the board of directors, acquired 10,000 units at a price per unit of US$5.16, increasing his portfolio’s position to 27,500 units.

On Aug. 26, chief investment officer Chris Cameron purchased 10,000 units at an average cost per unit of approximately $6.84, lifting his account’s holdings to 14,105 units.

The company pays its unitholders a monthly distribution of 5.4 US cents per limited partnership unit, or 64.8 US cents per unit on a yearly basis. This equates to a current yield of approximately 13 per cent. As at June 30, the rolling four quarter (calculated over the trailing 12 months) AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) payout ratio stood at 99.5 per cent, up from 89.9 per cent reported during the same period last year. The increase in the payout ratio was attributed to lower revenue realized in the second half of 2018 due to hotels that were being renovated.

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T)

On Aug. 23, director Fred Dyment invested over $113,000 in shares of the company. He purchased 20,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $5.67, raising his account balance to 300,282 shares.

Listed below are two stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO-T)

On Aug. 22, Robert Gayton, who sits on the board of directors, sold 50,000 shares at a price per share of $4.84, reducing his portfolio’s position to 229,000 shares. Gross proceeds totaled $242,000.

BCE Inc. (BCE-T)

On Aug. 21, Rizwan Jamal, president of Bell Residential and Small Business, exercised his options, receiving 63,939 shares at a cost per share of $58.39, and divested 63,939 shares at a price per share of $61.91 with 5,710 shares left in his account. Net proceeds, not including brokerage fees, exceeded $225,000.

On Aug. 20, executive vice-president and chief information officer Michael Cole exercised his options, receiving 81,807 shares at a cost per share of $47.90, and sold 81,807 shares at a price per share of $61.92, leaving 10,583 shares in his account. Net proceeds, excluding commission charges, exceeded $1.1-million.

