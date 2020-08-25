Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Monarch Gold Corp. (MQR-T) announced a $7-million bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with Stifel GMP and Sprott Capital Partners LP, acting as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, which have agreed to buy 4,870,000 flow-through units for 72 cents per "Quebec" flow-through unit, and 6,150,000 flow-through units for 57 cents each.
The company said the gross proceeds will be used to incur eligible Canadian exploration expenses related to the company's Wasamac and McKenzie Break projects in Québec.
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T) and TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (TXMD-Q) announced the approval of IMVEXXY by Health Canada.
“The approval of IMVEXXY by Health Canada marks a significant new milestone for Knight and we could not be more pleased as they bring this new treatment option to women in Canada,” said Robert Finizio, CEO of TherapeuticsMD.
IMVEXXY is for the treatment of postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia, the company stated.
Knight and TherapeuticsMD signed a licensing agreement in July 2018 that granted Knight the exclusive Canadian commercialization rights to IMVEXXY and BIJUVA (estradiol and progesterone) capsules.
