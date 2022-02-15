Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

LifeSpeak Inc. (LSPK-T), which provides a wellness platform for employers, health plans and insurance companies, announced an agreement to acquire Minnesota-based Wellbeats Inc. for up to US$92.5-million. Wellbeats provides an on-demand, software-as-a-service (SaaS) physical wellbeing platform.

“The acquisition of Wellbeats significantly expands and diversifies the SaaS-based behavioural health and physical wellbeing solutions LifeSpeak can offer its customers and partners,” stated LifeSpeak CEO Michael Held said in a release.

The company said the deal includes an upfront payment of US$80-million in cash on closing, with the remaining US$12.5-million payable in cash in the form of an earnout on the achievement of predetermined 2022 milestones.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (VWE.U-T) reported revenue of $83.6-million for its second quarter ended Dec. 31, up from $63-millio for the same quarter a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of $83.6-million in the most recent quarter.

The company said the revenue growth was “driven by significant increases in volume across all segments.” The results include Vinesse, LLC acquired on Oct. 4 and ACE Cider, acquired on Nov. 16 last year.

Net income was $8.6-million or 14 cents per share versus net income of $7.8 million or 27 cents a year earlier.

Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT-T) announced a $56-million bought deal financing.

The company said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters co-led by Desjardins Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets, to buy common shares and units of the company in four different combinations.

The net proceeds will be used for various costs at the company’s Premier Gold Project, including a portion that will go towards its exploration program.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR-T) announced a $45-million bought deal financing. It said it has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets that has agreed to buy 3.4 million Canadian Exploration Expense (CEE) and 13.8 million Canadian Development Expense (CDE) flow-through common shares on a bought deal basis by way of a private placement.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for continued exploration and development activities at its Magino project and for general corporate purposes.

