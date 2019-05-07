 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Absolute Software Corp. (ABT-T) reported revenue of US$24.9-million for its third quarter ended March 31, which it stated represented a year-over-year increase of 7 per cent. The result was in line with expectations of US$24.6-million. Net income was US$2.5-million or 6 US cents per share versus income of US$1.1-million or 3 US cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings to come in at 5 US cents per share in the latest quarter.

**

Story continues below advertisement

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T; HBM-N) reported first-quarter revenue of US$292.3-million down from US$386.7-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$314.7-million. Hudbay also reported a loss of US$13.4-million or 5 US cents per share versus a profit of US$41.4-million or 16 US cents a year earlier.

**

MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T) reported a net loss of $48-million or 16 cents per share in the first quarter of 2019, compared to net earnings of $141-million or 47 cents in the first quarter of 2018. Revenue came in at $919-million up from $721-million a year earlier.

Adjusted funds flow of $151-million or 50 cents per share compared to $83-million or 28 cents a year earlier.

**

Wajax Corp. (WJX-T) reported first-quarter revenue increased by 9 per cent to $374.6 million, from $342.4 million in the first quarter of 2018 and ahead of expectations of $364.8-million. Net earnings of $7.9 million or 39 cents per share compared to $9.3-million or 48 cents per share in the same period of 2018. Analysts were expecting earnings to come in at 43 cents per share

**

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter