Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Absolute Software Corp. (ABT-T) reported revenue of US$24.9-million for its third quarter ended March 31, which it stated represented a year-over-year increase of 7 per cent. The result was in line with expectations of US$24.6-million. Net income was US$2.5-million or 6 US cents per share versus income of US$1.1-million or 3 US cents a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings to come in at 5 US cents per share in the latest quarter.
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T; HBM-N) reported first-quarter revenue of US$292.3-million down from US$386.7-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue of US$314.7-million. Hudbay also reported a loss of US$13.4-million or 5 US cents per share versus a profit of US$41.4-million or 16 US cents a year earlier.
MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T) reported a net loss of $48-million or 16 cents per share in the first quarter of 2019, compared to net earnings of $141-million or 47 cents in the first quarter of 2018. Revenue came in at $919-million up from $721-million a year earlier.
Adjusted funds flow of $151-million or 50 cents per share compared to $83-million or 28 cents a year earlier.
Wajax Corp. (WJX-T) reported first-quarter revenue increased by 9 per cent to $374.6 million, from $342.4 million in the first quarter of 2018 and ahead of expectations of $364.8-million. Net earnings of $7.9 million or 39 cents per share compared to $9.3-million or 48 cents per share in the same period of 2018. Analysts were expecting earnings to come in at 43 cents per share
