Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (LHS-C) announced the sale, through its subsidiaries, of certain of its assets in Florida and substantially all of its assets in Ohio for US$14.75-million to an arm’s length purchaser.
Liberty said it has shifted its focus to its campus in Gainesville, Florida. "Our primary focus has been on expanding Liberty 360 facility located in Gainesville," said Victor Mancebo, interim CEO of Liberty.
Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR-N; MAXR-T) announced that its MDA division has been awarded two contracts from the Canadian Space Agency for work on Phase A of the Gateway External Robotic Interfaces project. “MDA is proud to continue our legacy of working with the Canadian Space Agency and its international partners to design, build and deploy robotic systems in support of space exploration missions,” said Mike Greenley, group president of MDA.
Morneau Shepell Inc. (MSI-T) announced Grier Colter has been appointed the company’s chief financial officer and executive vice president, effective Oct. 1. With Colter’s appointment, Scott Milligan will move to a role as chief corporate officer and executive vice president, the company stated.
