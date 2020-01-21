 Skip to main content

Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T, BTE-N) announced preliminary results for its fourth quarter ended Dec. 30 including revenue of $428-million and adjusted funds flow of $232-million. Analysts are expecting revenue of $387.9-million for the quarter.

For the same quarter a year earlier, the company reported revenue of $358.4-million and adjusted funds flow of $110.8-million.

Story continues below advertisement

The company said its 2020 guidance remains unchanged with targeted production of 93,000 to 97,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with exploration and development expenditures of $500-million to $575-million.

**

Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T; ERF-N) announced that its 2020 exploration and development capital budget will be between $520-million to $570-million, down from $625-million in 2019.

CEO Ian Dundas said the 2020 plan is expected to generate 12-per-cent liquids production per share growth under the reduced capital program. “This plan is also expected to generate free cash flow at oil prices above US$50 per barrel WTI, a portion of which we intend to continue returning to shareholders through our dividend and opportunistic share repurchases,” he stated.

**

MORE TO COME

