Tuesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T, BTE-N) announced preliminary results for its fourth quarter ended Dec. 30 including revenue of $428-million and adjusted funds flow of $232-million. Analysts are expecting revenue of $387.9-million for the quarter.
For the same quarter a year earlier, the company reported revenue of $358.4-million and adjusted funds flow of $110.8-million.
The company said its 2020 guidance remains unchanged with targeted production of 93,000 to 97,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day with exploration and development expenditures of $500-million to $575-million.
**
Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T; ERF-N) announced that its 2020 exploration and development capital budget will be between $520-million to $570-million, down from $625-million in 2019.
CEO Ian Dundas said the 2020 plan is expected to generate 12-per-cent liquids production per share growth under the reduced capital program. “This plan is also expected to generate free cash flow at oil prices above US$50 per barrel WTI, a portion of which we intend to continue returning to shareholders through our dividend and opportunistic share repurchases,” he stated.
**
MORE TO COME