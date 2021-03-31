Wednesday’s Insider Report: C-suite executives scoop up this tech stock as it nears oversold territory

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by insiders.
Docebo Inc. (DCBO-T)
On March 25, chief revenue officer Alessio Artuffo acquired 6,430 shares at a price per share of US$39.18, initiating a position in this specific account. The cost of this investment exceeded US$251,000.
On March 24, chief financial officer Ian Kidson bought 6,250 shares at a price per share of US$39.669, raising this particular account’s position to 43,650 shares. The cost of this purchase totaled over US$247,000.
Year-to-date, this technology stock has seen its share price collapse by over 38 per cent.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had recent selling activity reported by insiders.
Enghouse Systems Ltd. (ENGH-T)
Between March 15-23, chairman and chief executive officer Steve Sadler sold a total of 84,400 shares at an average price per share of roughly $61.83 for an account in which he has indirect ownership (2717065 Ontario Inc.), trimming this specific account’s position to 6,572,600 shares. Proceeds from the sale totaled over $5.2-million, excluding trading fees.
George Weston Ltd. (WN-T)
On March 23, president and chief financial officer Richard Dufresne exercised his options, receiving 37,425 shares at a cost per share of $81.92, and sold 37,425 shares at a price per share of $108.0618, leaving 5,485 shares in this specific account (this balance does not include any other accounts that Mr. Dufresne may have). Net proceeds exceeded $978,000, not including any associated transaction fees.
HEXO Corp. (HEXO-T)
On March 23, chief development officer James McMillan exercised his options, receiving a total of 56,750 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $3.07, and sold 56,750 shares at an average price per share of roughly $9.56 with 24,000 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds exceeded $368,000, not including any associated transaction charges.
