Wednesday’s Insider Report: Canadian billionaire buys 1-million shares in this beaten-down stock

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons or perhaps shares may be sold to address tax implications when options and rights are exercised. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company.
In addition, I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units. Furthermore, it can be of value to note if an insider’s share or unit balance (investment in the company) is trending higher or lower.
Listed below are three securities that have had recent insider buying activity.
Finning International Inc. (FTT-T)
On May 10, Vicki Avril, who sits on the board of directors, bought 5,000 shares at a cost per share of U.S.$17.1779, initiating a portfolio position. The cost of this investment exceeded U.S.$85,000.
That day, senior officer Greg Palaschuk invested over $50,000 in shares of the company. He acquired 2,240 shares at a price per share of $22.8101, lifting his account balance to 15,065 shares.
George Weston Ltd. (WN-T)
On May 15 and May 16, chief talent officer Rashid Wasti acquired a total of 1,150 shares at an average price per share of approximately $101.52, increasing this portfolio’s position to 7,650 shares. The cost of these purchases exceeded $116,000.
Pengrowth Energy Corp. (PGF-T)
On May 15, Canadian billionaire Seymour Schulich purchased 1-million shares at a price per share of 58 cents for an account in which he has indirect ownership (Nevada Capital Corp. Ltd.), raising the account’s holdings to 154,400,000 shares. The cost of this investment, excluding commission fees, totalled $580,000.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent selling activity reported by an insider.
TMX Group Ltd. (X-T)
On May 13, Mary Lou Hukezalie, senior vice-president – group head of human resources, exercised her options, receiving 3,000 shares at a cost per share of $55.39 and sold 3,000 shares at a price per share of $90, leaving 1,350 shares in her account. Net proceeds from the sale, excluding brokerage fees, exceeded $103,000.