Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are two securities that have had recent buying activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP.UN-T)

On Sept. 27, founder and executive chair of the board of trustees Michael Emory invested over $605,000 in units of this REIT. He acquired a total of 33,650 units at a cost per unit of $17.9825 for two accounts, after which one account held 941,443 units and a different account, one which he has control or direction over, held 254,654 units.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T)

On Sept. 20, chairman and co-founder Don Gray invested $1 million in shares of Peyto. He purchased a total of 80,100 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $12.62 for two accounts. After these trades, one account held 1,245,186 shares and a different account, one that he has control or direction over (Kim Gray), held 43,050 shares.

Mr. Gray is the company’s former president and chief executive officer.

The company pays its shareholders a monthly dividend of 11 cents per share or $1.32 per share yearly, equating to a current annualized yield of nearly 10 per cent.

**

The following two stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (CET-T)

On Sept. 27, Lee Harns sold 1 million shares at a price per share of 66.67 US cents with 11,203,431 shares remaining in this particular account. Proceeds exceeded US$666,000, not including commission charges.

In July 2022, Cathedral acquired Altitude Energy Partners LLC. Mr. Harns is the president of the Altitude business.

Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE-T)

On Sept. 20, chairman Don Gray sold 600,000 shares at a price per share of 84 cents, leaving 7,595,480 shares in this particular account. Proceeds from the sale totaled $504,000, excluding trading fees.

