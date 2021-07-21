 Skip to main content
Wednesday’s Insider Report: Companies are buying back shares of these four dividend stocks

Jennifer Dowty
Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below are four dividend stocks that have had recent buying activity reported by issuers.

CI Financial Corp. (CIX-T)

Between June 3-25 the company repurchased over 2.7-million shares at an average price per share of approximately $22.31 under its normal course issuer bid (NCIB), returning over $60-million to its shareholders.

During the first quarter ended March 31, the company repurchased 6.6-million shares at a total cost of $112.7-million. The company was also actively repurchasing shares in April and May.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN-T)

Between June 1-30, the company repurchased over 5.4-million shares at an average price per share of approximately $13.88. Last month, through its NCIB, the company returned nearly $75-million to its shareholders.

Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T)

Between June 1 and July 14, the company repurchased over 554,400 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $12.95 under its NCIB, returning over $7-million to its shareholders.

The North West Company Inc. (NWC-T)

Between June 7-30, the company repurchased over 72,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $35.46 under its NCIB at a cost of over $2.5-million.

During the first quarter ended April 30, the company repurchased 155,570 shares at a cost of $5.2-million. The company was actively purchasing shares throughout the month of May into early June as well.

