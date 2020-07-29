Wednesday’s Insider Report: Senior VP lands a $2-million payday as this dividend stock soars to a record high

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.
The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.
Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.
Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity reported by an insider.
Dundee Corp. (DC.A-T)
On July 27, director Murray Sinclair invested over $140,000 in shares of Dundee. He purchased 101,700 shares at a cost per share of $1.3799 for an account in which he has control or direction over (Earlston Investments Corp.), increasing this account’s holdings to 1,472,000 shares.
**
Listed below are three stocks that have had selling activity reported by insiders.
Canadian National Railway Co. (CNR-T)
On July 23, Doug MacDonald, senior vice-president – information and technology, exercised his options, receiving 26,600 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $44.50, and sold 26,600 shares at an average price per share of roughly $128.80. Net proceeds, excluding any associated commission charges, exceeded $2.2-million.
On July 23, Edith Holiday, who sits on the board of directors, sold 7,000 shares at a price per share of US$96.1137, leaving 66,998 shares in this account. Proceeds from the sale exceeded US$672,000, not including trading fees.
Earlier in the month, the share price closed at a record high.
First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR-T)
Between July 20-27, Ramon Mendoza Reyes, vice-president – technical services, exercised his options, receiving 82,500 shares at an average cost per share of roughly $8.04, and sold 82,500 shares at an average price per share of approximately $17.54. Net proceeds, not including any associated trading charges, totaled over $784,000.
Between July 20-27, corporate secretary Connie Lillico exercised her options, receiving 85,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.80, and sold 85,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $16.85. Net proceeds, excluding any associated commission charges, exceeded $1-million.
On July 22, Todd Anthony, vice-president – corporate development, divested 15,000 shares at a price per share of $18. Proceeds from the sale totaled $270,000.
Previously, we reported the following trades.
On July 17, Jose Figueroa, vice-president – information technology, exercised his options, receiving 25,000 shares at a cost per share of $8.21, and sold 25,000 shares at a price per share of $14.23. Net proceeds, excluding any associated trading fees, totaled over $150,000.
On July 17, Ms. Connie Lillico exercised her options, receiving 10,000 shares at a cost per share of $4.80, and sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $14.43. Net proceeds, not including any associated commission charges, totaled over $96,000.
Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L-T)
On July 24, chief customer officer Garry Senecal exercised his options, receiving 3,258 shares at a cost per share of $53.40, and sold 3,258 shares at a price per share of $69.2381. Net proceeds, not including any associated trading fees, totaled over $51,000.
Earlier in the year, Mr. Senecal announced his plans to leave the company this summer.
