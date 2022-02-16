Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (MHC.U-T) announced it has acquired a 13-acre manufactured housing resort community (MHC) in Northern Ohio from Empower Park, LLC for about US$8.2-million. The acquisition includes 100 MHC homesites and a 141-boat slip marina, the company said.

**

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.UN-T) announced a 4-per-cent increase in its cash distribution to 4.33 cents US per trust unit per month or 52 cents US per unit annually. Payment will be made on March 15 to unitholders of record as of Feb. 28, the company stated.

**

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (DLCG-T) announced it will acquire the remaining 30 per cent of Newton Connectivity Systems it doesn’t own for $24-million. The price includes a cash payment of $16.9-million and the issuance of 1,853,247 Class A common shares.

**

Field Trip Health Ltd. (FTRP-T) reported revenues of $1.4-million, an increase of 330 per cent year over year. Its net loss was $15-million or 26 cents per share versus a loss of $8.3-million or 22 cents a year earlier.

**

NanoXplore Inc. (GRA-T) announced a $30-million bought deal public offering. The graphene company said it has agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. that will buy 6,522,000 common shares for $4.60 each.

The company said it intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which it says “may include pursuing potential acquisitions and to fund its growth strategies.”

**

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T) reported net income of US$41.4-million or 10 cents US per share for its fourth quarter compared to US$27.6-million or 7 cents US a year ago.

Adjusted net income of US$73.2-million or 18 cents per share for US$35.6-million or 9 cents US per share a year earlier. Analysts were expecting adjusted EPS of 14 cents US per share.

Revenues of US$215.9-million were up from US$148.1-million a year ago and ahead of expectations of US$202.7-million.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.