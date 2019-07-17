 Skip to main content

Inside the Market Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG-T) announced it has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois (Chancery Division) to block the proposed merger between Accel Entertainment, Inc., a Clairvest portfolio company, and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. Clairvest said it filed the complaint while it pursues its claims against Accel and others before the American Arbitration Association.

It says the proposed merger announced on June 13 "is an improper action by Accel that also violates a number of Clairvest’s shareholder approval rights and does not constitute a valid drag-along sale in accordance with Accel’s charter."

Story continues below advertisement

**

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T) announced that Health Canada has approved Nerlynx for early-stage breast cancer. Knight said that it has the exclusive right to commercialize Nerlynx in Canada under a license agreement with Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI-Q).

**

Adventus Mining Corp. (ADZN-X) announced a $10-million bought-deal private placement. It said the underwriters agreed to purchase 10 million common shares for $1 each. The shares closed at $1.12 on Tuesday.

The net proceeds will be used "to fund exploration and development activities at the Curipamba project, exploration and development activities within the Ecuador Exploration Alliance, including the Pijili and Santiago projects, and general administration and corporate purposes," the company stated.

**

More to come

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter