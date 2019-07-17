Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Clairvest Group Inc. (CVG-T) announced it has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois (Chancery Division) to block the proposed merger between Accel Entertainment, Inc., a Clairvest portfolio company, and TPG Pace Holdings Corp. Clairvest said it filed the complaint while it pursues its claims against Accel and others before the American Arbitration Association.
It says the proposed merger announced on June 13 "is an improper action by Accel that also violates a number of Clairvest’s shareholder approval rights and does not constitute a valid drag-along sale in accordance with Accel’s charter."
**
Knight Therapeutics Inc. (GUD-T) announced that Health Canada has approved Nerlynx for early-stage breast cancer. Knight said that it has the exclusive right to commercialize Nerlynx in Canada under a license agreement with Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI-Q).
**
Adventus Mining Corp. (ADZN-X) announced a $10-million bought-deal private placement. It said the underwriters agreed to purchase 10 million common shares for $1 each. The shares closed at $1.12 on Tuesday.
The net proceeds will be used "to fund exploration and development activities at the Curipamba project, exploration and development activities within the Ecuador Exploration Alliance, including the Pijili and Santiago projects, and general administration and corporate purposes," the company stated.
**
