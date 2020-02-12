Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) reported a net loss of $29.2-million or 9 cents per share in the fourth quarter compared to net income of $5.3-million or 2 cents for the fourth quarter of 2018. Analysts were expecting a loss of 7 cents per share.
The company generated revenue of $80.1-million in the fourth quarter as compared to $284.8-million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
The company said its results were impacted "by strike action by the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 and weak markets."
Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T) reported revenue of $209.3-million for its first quarter versus $206-million for the same period last year.
Net earnings were $16-million or 14 cents per share versus $13.4-million or 12 cents per share a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $204.4-million and earnings of 14 cents for the quarter.
The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (FIRE-T) announced the implementation of a new operating structure, including staff reductions “to drive efficiencies and support long-term, profitable growth.” The company said it has been creating a “more nimble and effective corporate structure,” which led to a 33-per-cent reduction in employee headcount at a corporate level.
"In addition to ongoing improvements to the company's operational efficiencies, Supreme Cannabis has begun implementing a flatter organizational structure and cost-saving measures across its operating assets, including a reduction in the number of positions at the operational level of approximately 13 per cent," it stated. It said positions have been decreased by approximately 15 per cent across the company.
Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T) recorded a loss of $7-million or 11 cents per share on revenues of $837.4-million. The results compare to net income of $46-million or 74 cents per share on revenues of $1.1-billion in the 2018 fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $850.9-million in the latest quarter.
