 Skip to main content

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Brenda Bouw
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF-T) reported a net loss of $29.2-million or 9 cents per share in the fourth quarter compared to net income of $5.3-million or 2 cents for the fourth quarter of 2018. Analysts were expecting a loss of 7 cents per share.

The company generated revenue of $80.1-million in the fourth quarter as compared to $284.8-million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

The company said its results were impacted "by strike action by the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 and weak markets."

**

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI-T) reported revenue of $209.3-million for its first quarter versus $206-million for the same period last year.

Net earnings were $16-million or 14 cents per share versus $13.4-million or 12 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $204.4-million and earnings of 14 cents for the quarter.

**

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (FIRE-T) announced the implementation of a new operating structure, including staff reductions “to drive efficiencies and support long-term, profitable growth.” The company said it has been creating a “more nimble and effective corporate structure,” which led to a 33-per-cent reduction in employee headcount at a corporate level.

Story continues below advertisement

"In addition to ongoing improvements to the company's operational efficiencies, Supreme Cannabis has begun implementing a flatter organizational structure and cost-saving measures across its operating assets, including a reduction in the number of positions at the operational level of approximately 13 per cent," it stated. It said positions have been decreased by approximately 15 per cent across the company.

**

Russel Metals Inc. (RUS-T) recorded a loss of $7-million or 11 cents per share on revenues of $837.4-million. The results compare to net income of $46-million or 74 cents per share on revenues of $1.1-billion in the 2018 fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $850.9-million in the latest quarter.

**

MORE TO COME

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies