Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.
Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ.UN-T) reported funds flow from operations of $9.2-million or 9 cents per share for the fourth quarter, which was in line with expectations and compared to $8.2-million of 8 cents a year earlier. Profit was $8-million compared to a profit of $1.1-million a year earlier.
**
Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRT-T; DRTT-Q) reported revenue of US$53.2-million for the fourth quarter, down from US$74.4-million reported in the prior-year period.
"In the fourth quarter, we experienced continued disruption in sales activity levels, particularly with respect to larger size projects, stemming from the distraction of significant management changes during 2018 on a long sales cycle combined with the immature and transitional state of our sales and marketing function," the company stated.
Its net loss was US$7.5-million or 9 US cents per share compared to net income in the prior-year period of US$3.1 million or 4 US cents share.
**
Slate Retail REIT (SRT.UN-T) reported rental revenue of US$34.3 million down from US$36.3-million a year ago. “The decrease is primarily due to the disposition of 10 properties and seven outparcels, partially offset by rental rate growth from re-leasing at rates above in-place rents, new leasing and the acquisition of an interest in one property,” the company stated.
Funds from operations was US$12.7 million or 29 US cents per unit which was in line with expectations and compared to US$13.5-million or 30 US cents a year ago.
Net income was US$14-million versus a loss of US$9-million a year ago. “The increase is attributed to the change in fair value of properties, partially offset by increased disposition costs ...,” the company stated.
**
