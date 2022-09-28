Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $3-billion in market capitalization making news

Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) announced agreements to divest its retail business across Canada, which includes the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners.

“The announcement reinforces the company’s focus on advancing its path to profitability as a premium brand-focused cannabis and consumer packaged goods (CPG) company,” it stated in a release.

Canopy Growth said OEG Retail Cannabis has agreed to acquire all corporate stores outside of Alberta as well as all Tokyo Smoke-related intellectual property, while 420 Investments Ltd. has agreed to acquire the ownership of five retail locations in Alberta.

**

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (ASTL-T) provided guidance for its fiscal second quarter of 2023, specifically adjusted EBITDA in the range of $75-million to $80-million.

“Our projected fiscal second-quarter results largely reflect previously disclosed operational challenges, as well as the continued decline in prices for our finished products, both of which had a negative impact on overall profitability,” stated CEO Michael Garcia.

He said the company saw a production shortfall “due to various operational challenges,” resulting in a decline in shipments to an estimated 415,000 to 425,000 tons for the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was $357.7-million and came in at $430.6-million in the second quarter of last year.

**

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND-T) announced an US$80-million bought-deal financing. It has an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and Scotiabank, which has agreed to buy 15,700,000 common shares for US$5.10 each.

The stock closed at US$5.57 on Tuesday and was down 8 per cent to US$5.13 in after-hours trading on the NYSE.

The company said plans to use the net proceeds for future acquisitions of streams and royalties, as well as repayment, “from time to time,” of amounts drawn under its revolving credit facility.

**

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T) announced that it has been awarded a $95-million contract for the construction of the Covenant Wellness Community – Community Health Centre in Edmonton.