Chinese shares led a rally around most of Asia on Monday amid a broadly optimistic global economic backdrop, but Japanese shares tumbled with the yen pinned near levels that have traders on guard for a currency intervention.

U.S. stock futures also pointed firmly higher following a market holiday on Friday, when the Federal Reserve released data showing their preferred inflation measure indicated price pressures are further easing, bolstering bets for a June interest rate cut.

Many markets including those in Hong Kong, Britain and the eurozone are closed Monday for Easter holidays.

Expectations for easier U.S. monetary policy lifted gold to a fresh record high, while crude oil remained firm amid a tighter supply-demand picture, with China’s economy improving and expectations of OPEC+ output cuts.

Mainland Chinese blue chips rallied, leading regional markets higher after a private survey showed the country’s manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in 13 months in March, reinforcing official data on the weekend that showed the first expansion

But Japan’s Nikkei tumbled 1.4 per cent, weighed down by worries about yen-buying intervention that would hurt exporter profit outlooks and returns for foreign investors.

U.S. S&P 500 futures added 0.33% and tech-focused Nasdaq futures gained 0.54%.

“Markets may have more upside, but don’t expect a straight-line ascent,” said Vasu Menon, managing director for investment strategy at OCBC.

“Once the U.S. central bank has gained an upper hand over inflation and tamed it decidedly, markets may even be poised for a multi-year rally.”

In currencies, the dollar was unchanged at 151.375 yen, remaining near the centre of its narrow trading range over the past week and a half.

Official warnings of intervention have stepped up since the yen weakened to a 34-year low of 151.975 per dollar last week, and Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki repeated on Monday that he won’t rule out any options against excessive moves.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six rivals including the yen, edged 0.05 per cent higher, hovering close to the six-week high of 104.73 it touched last week.

Spot gold was up 1 per cent at US$2,254.71 per ounce, after hitting an all-time high of US$2,262.19 earlier in the session.

Brent crude rose 25 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to US$87.25 a barrel after rising 2.4 per cent last week. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$83.44 a barrel, up 27 cents, or 0.3 per cent, following a 3.2-per-cent gain last week.

- Reuters

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.