Futures for Canada’s stock benchmark climbed higher on the first day of trading in 2023, with an uptick in gold prices supporting the commodity-heavy index.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% on Tuesday.

Traders await December manufacturing data for clues on the state of the economy, after factory activity weakened for a fourth straight month in November. The data is due at 0930 a.m. ET.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended 2022 in the red, a year marred by tighter monetary policy, the Russia-Ukraine war and fears of a recession.

Global markets climbed thanks to a sharp bounce in European stocks, though warnings of a tough year ahead for the global economy by the International Monetary Fund limited gains.

Spot gold prices jumped to a more than a six-month high after ending a volatile 2022 largely unchanged.

Investors also await minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting in December, expected on Wednesday, to gauge the trajectory of further monetary policy tightening by the central bank.

Among single stocks, Shopify Inc launched a product that would allow companies to customize tools and components required to build their online store, ramping up its efforts to attract big retailers.

Canadian markets were shut on Monday for New Year holiday.

Wall Street’s main indexes were set to open higher on the first trading day of the year, with a slew of economic data on tap this week as well as the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes that would provide more clues on the path of future interest rate hikes.

The main U.S. stock indexes ended 2022 with their steepest annual losses since 2008 against the backdrop of the Fed’s fastest pace of rate hikes since the 1980s.

The benchmark S&P 500 shed 19.4% in 2022, marking a roughly $8 trillion decline in market cap, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 33.1%, dragged down by growth stocks.

Most rate-sensitive technology and other growth stocks such as Alphabet Inc, Meta Platforms Inc and Amazon.com Inc were up between 0.8% and 0.9% in premarket trading on Tuesday, amid a decline in U.S. Treasury yields.

“The good news is that we can put the year in the rearview mirror. The bad news is that 2023 could be a bumpy ride, at least for the first few months,” Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Financial, said.

As investors return from the New Year holidays, focus is now on the likelihood of a recession following aggressive monetary policy tightening.

The head of the International Monetary Fund has also cautioned that 2023 is poised to be a tough year as the U.S., Europe and China all experience weakening economic activity.

Investors on Wednesday will closely monitor the minutes of the Fed’s December policy meeting, when the central bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points after four back-to-back 75-bps hikes and signaled rates could stay higher for a while.

Economic data due this week includes December’s nonfarm payrolls report as well as manufacturing data, which will give further clues on the strength of the economy and the labor market.

Money market participants see a 68.8% chance the Fed will raise the benchmark rate by 25 bps to 4.50%-4.75% in February, with the rates peaking at 4.94% by June.

At 8:11 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 109 points, or 0.33%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 13.25 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 55.75 points, or 0.51%.

Tesla Inc fell 4.1% as the electric-vehicle maker missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly deliveries.

U.S.-listed Chinese firms such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd , JD.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc and Bilibili Inc rose between 2.6% and 5.5% on post-COVID recovery hopes, despite bleak economic data from the country.

- Reuters

