At midday: TSX flat as miners, pot producers offset weak U.S. data

Canada’s main stock index was flat on Thursday, as gains in cannabis producers and miners offset early weakness following poor readings on U.S. services sector activity.

At 11:14 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 15.11 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 16,326.08.

The index had fallen about 0.5 per cent earlier after the latest numbers from the United States, the world’s largest economy, showed services sector growth slowed to its most anemic pace in three years last month.

Story continues below advertisement

That added to a string of poor data from the euro zone on Thursday amid growing evidence that the world economy was taking a toll from the bruising U.S.-China trade war.

Miners jumped, with shares in Torex Gold Resources, Yamana Gold Inc and Barrick Gold rising between 3 per cent and 5 per cent, as the safe-haven appeal of the metal got a boost in the wake of the data.

Weed companies were among the top gainers, with shares in Aurora Cannabis jumping 4 per cent after the company provided positive updates on global operations. Shares of Aphria Inc and Canpoy Growth gained about 2 per cent.

The top decliner in Canada’s main index was manufacturing firm Linamar Corp, which slumped 12.4 per cent after warning of the negative impact on its earnings from trade uncertainties and an autoworkers’ strike at General Motors.

A slide in oil price below $57 a barrel due to signs of excess supply and global growth worries drove the energy index down 0.8 per cent.

U.S. stocks turned positive in choppy trading on Thursday as U.S. services sector activity slowed to a three-year low, raising expectations of another interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve to stem a wider economic downturn.

Wall Street’s main indexes dropped about 1 per cent after the ISM’s non-manufacturing activity index for September fell to 52.6 from 56.4 the month before and below expectations of 55.0. Still, a reading above 50 denoted an expansion in the sector.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

But the indexes were back in the positive territory as bets of a Fed rate cut in October jumped to 92.5 per cent from 39.6 per cent on Monday, according to CME Group’s Fed Watch tool. The Fed’s next policy meeting will be held at the end of the month.

“The degradation of the data, especially the non-manufacturing data, kind of pushes that to the Fed doing another cut,” said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.

“This is very familiar to the post-2008 world where we get bad news and the market rallies because we are anticipating a rate cut.”

Market participants now await a pivotal jobs report on Friday after dismal manufacturing and hiring data triggered two days of sharp losses, with the indexes recording their deepest one-day percentage slide in six weeks on Wednesday.

PepsiCo Inc rose 4.1 per cent after the company beat quarterly expectations as higher advertising and new low-calorie versions of Gatorade boosted demand for its beverages in North America.

Its shares propped up the consumer staples sector by 0.75 per cent. Nine of the 11 major sectors were higher.

Story continues below advertisement

The benchmark index is now 4.5 per cent below its all-time high hit in July even though it came within striking distance of that level two weeks ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 19.02 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 26,097.64, the S&P 500 was up 9.86 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 2,897.47. The Nasdaq Composite was up 40.45 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 7,825.70.

Leading the decliners on the S&P 500 was Corona maker Constellation Brands Inc, which fell about 6 per cent as it took a $839 million mark down in the value of its investment in pot firm Canopy Growth during the quarter.

Reuters