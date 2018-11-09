 Skip to main content

Personal Finance ‘Don’t mess with the IRS’: The snowbird’s guide to foreign ownership, health care and U.S. taxation

Dianne Nice
Dreaming of wintering down south? Before you take flight to a warm, sunny destination, take a cold, hard look at the rules regarding insurance, health care, foreign ownership and taxation with our subscribers' guide to the snowbird life.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Buying foreign property

Insurance issues

Tax tips

Top destinations

Other considerations

More Globe e-books and guides

Buying foreign property

Renting is easier, but the vacationing wealthy prefer to buy

Determining whether to rent or buy a property is a major financial decision that, even for the well-heeled, isn’t to be taken lightly.

For snowbirds, when is renting better than buying?

Renting a home away from home – as opposed to buying a property – is sometimes the better option for retirees looking to escape harsh Canadian winters.

Five things to consider before buying a snowbird property in the U.S.

Before you take a stake in U.S. real estate, here are five essential issues you should think about.

(Return to top)

Insurance issues

How to ensure your health care coverage on both sides of the border

Educate yourself on how U.S. tax rules, immigration issues and your Canadian permanent residency affect your health coverage.

Snowbirds: Don’t get caught without the right car insurance

Not knowing all the auto insurance rules ahead of time can result in harsh penalties.

(Return to top)

Tax tips

Spending too much time in the U.S. can trigger double tax

It pays to understand U.S. tax rules and the actions Canadians can take to avoid being taxed on worldwide income.

How to be a tax-smart snowbird with property in the U.S.

Transferring ownership of a U.S. property can be a real hassle for heirs, but there are several ways to avoid probate.

Wealthy snowbirds, beware the tax liabilities of U.S. stocks

This little-known IRS rule may have some wealthy Canadians eventually owing taxes on their U.S. stocks.

‘Don’t mess with the IRS’ and four other useful tax tips for snowbirds

Snowbirds must grasp rules and regulations not only from Canada Revenue Agency but also the Internal Revenue Service. Here are five of the most common tax head-scratchers and concerns.

(Return to top)

Top destinations

From Hawaii to Florida, five hot-spots for well-to-do snowbirds

Retirees looking for upscale amenities, an active community and perhaps even adventure want more than the usual U.S. destinations.

Five out-of-the-way destinations for wealthy snowbirds

Luxury amenities, private beaches and championship golf courses are waiting in out-of-the way destinations throughout the Caribbean and Mexico.

(Return to top)

Other considerations

How snowbirds can avoid being plucked when they buy U.S. dollars

Don’t compound the pain of foreign exchange by paying the stiff markups charged by banks.

Seven ways to keep your financial house in order while you’re away

There are a number of things that can be done to minimize financial headaches while you’re soaking up the sunshine.

