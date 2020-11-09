An inflection point reached? Record low five-year fixed mortgage rates suddenly in danger of rising

For months, we’ve watched lenders slash five-year fixed mortgage rates to never-before-seen levels. But, we may have come to an inflection point.
Optimism has seized the day and interest rates in the bond market rocketed higher on Monday, with Canada’s five-year government yield reaching nearly 0.5 per cent, up about 10 basis points from last week. The catalysts: less U.S. election uncertainty and new hope for a COVID-19 vaccine, thanks to positive test results from Pfizer Inc. and German partner BioNTech SE.
As rate watchers know, fixed mortgage rates are benchmarked against bond yields. The move in five-year yields, if there’s follow-through, could propel five-year fixed rates. Lenders were quick to point this out Monday, with several sending notes to mortgage brokers warning of potential rate increases.
As of Monday afternoon, five-year fixed rates still sit at all-time lows - 1.59 per cent or lower if you buy default insurance and 1.84 per cent or lower on uninsured mortgages. Monday’s flareup in yields, however, increases the probability that current rates are, or are near, the lowest we’ll see in this interest rate cycle.
And by the way, isn’t it interesting how rates seem to erupt around presidential elections? Following his win four years ago, yours truly wrote, “Trump has made this month the best time ever to get a five-year fixed mortgage.” And it was. Rates at the time were the lowest they’d ever been. But 24 months later, Canada’s five-year yield had surged 161 basis points. Locking in then would’ve saved over $4,200 on the typical mortgage of the day.
Today’s Move Means it’s Time to Act
Waiting hours are over. It no longer makes sense to stall for lower fixed mortgage rates, just to save 10 or 20 basis points.
Could rates still drop? Absolutely. Could it be 20 degrees Celsius on Christmas day in Toronto? Absolutely. But I wouldn’t bet on either.
Heroes make zero. If you need a fixed mortgage in the next 120 days, and a fixed term is right for you, forget any desire for a better deal than what you can find today.
Lenders' profit margins are tight and rising yields are tightening them further. If yields climb higher, banks may not delay in taking fixed rates with them.
My crystal ball is far from infallible, but this much seems clear. Despite all the economic gloom right now, we will see brighter days economically. 2021 will be a year of recovery. The bond market believes this. It prices in good news one to two years in advance.
In other words, by the time we know the economy is back to pre-pandemic levels, fixed rates will have already shot up.
Even if the rate market continues pricing in only a modicum of optimism, that could be enough to take five-year fixed rates 25 to 50-plus basis points higher. I’m in no way guaranteeing that will happen. But it’s fair to say the risk-reward no longer favours variable mortgage rates.
Every quarter-point hike on today’s average mortgage amount is over $3,000 of extra interest over five years.
Anyone who’s riding out a variable at prime minus one per cent or better will have a tough call to make in coming days. Hold on to a variable rate like 1.45 per cent or less, or pay to lock in under two per cent.
The right answer depends on four factors, among others: one’s risk tolerance/psychology, overall qualifications (employment stability, financial resources, credit, etc.) and the rates available to you. But, despite the chance of rates simply flatlining for months or years, no one can blame a borrower for locking in today.
The Million-Dollar Question
At this point, rate watchers all want to know what the Bank of Canada will do to curb rising bond yields. After all, it’s pledged to keep rates low until 2023.
“While the basis of the news today is unequivocally growth and inflation positive, there are limitations that must be respected,” said Ian Pollick, CIBC Global Head, Fixed Income, Currency & Commodity Strategy in a note Monday. Among other things, “…Let us not forget the limited tolerance of central banks to allow higher real-yields entering the market on a sustained basis.”
Indeed, the Bank of Canada has promised that its bond purchases, which could slow the ascent of fixed mortgage pricing, will “continue until the recovery is well underway.”
In any case, despite Monday’s good news there’s a long road ahead before good news helps struggling businesses and unemployed Canadians on the ground. That, and Bank of Canada bond-buying, will continue to exert drag on mortgage rates. But as any pilot knows, you can still have lift with drag.
Robert McLister is a mortgage planner at intelliMortgage and founder of RateSpy.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @RateSpy.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.