These online banks are kings of customer satisfaction

Bank branches are still open in the pandemic, but it’s better for everyone if you do your day-to-day banking on your smartphone, tablet or computer.
A new banking customer satisfaction ranking from J.D. Power suggests you could end up a happier customer if you give up branch banking. The two clear leaders in overall satisfaction were Tangerine, with a score of 839 out of 1,000, and Simplii Financial, at 819. Both are online banks.
Tangerine, owned by Bank of Nova Scotia, has its origins as a bank primarily offering high rate savings accounts. Tangerine is just a token competitor in that field now, using temporary bonus rates to obscure a painfully low regular rate (0.25 per cent as of early May). But the bank also has a slick website and mobile app, and a no-fee chequing account. The overall package seems to hit the mark with customers.
Simplii, formerly PC Financial, is owned by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Its overall satisfaction ranking soared by 33 points over last year, by far the biggest improvement of any banks ranked by J.D. Power.
Simplii and Tangerine were assigned to the mid-size bank category by J.D. Power. Among big banks, the leaders were Royal Bank of Canada at 794 and TD Canada Trust at 790. The rankings suggest a degree of parity in service among big banks. CIBC, Bank of Montreal and Scotiabank all scored 782 or higher.
Branch banking is actually a driver of customer satisfaction, J.D. Power found. Those who banked using a combination of digital and branch visits were more satisfied than digital-only clients. But the strong showing by Tangerine and Simplii tells you something about digital banking. Their clients are the happiest.
Q: Can you suggest any way to persuade Air Miles to transfer Dream Miles to Cash Miles (currently not allowed) in light of the present situation?
A: Air Miles says on its website that reward miles cannot be transferred between cash and dream accounts, which is unfortunate for people who want to move dream miles to cash so they can pay for things like groceries. If enough people raised this with Air Miles, perhaps they might agree to a one-time transfer for people facing financial hardship in the pandemic. You can reach Air Miles on Twitter at @airmiles.
Do you have a question for me? Send it my way.
Personal finance expert Kelley Keehn has compiled a thorough list of resources for people who need financial help as a result of the pandemic, or who want to learn more about taking control of their finances.
