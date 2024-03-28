In an announcement that came just days before this year’s April 2 deadline for filing trust returns, the Canada Revenue Agency said it won’t require Canadians with bare trusts to adhere to complex new tax-reporting requirements for the year 2023, unless the agency makes a direct request for the files.

The move comes after recent legal amendments meant to increase transparency around trusts caused an uproar among both many affected taxpayers and tax professionals. The new rules have been lambasted for including onerous requirements to disclose information to the CRA that critics said were particularly hard to comply with in the case of bare trusts, which are often informal arrangements that aren’t documented in writing.

A trust is a legal relationship in which someone called a trustee holds property for another person known as the beneficiary. In a bare trust, the trustee can only act on the instruction of the beneficiaries.

Accountants and tax lawyers warned that many ordinary, loosely-documented arrangements used by Canadians to manage family finances constituted bare trusts that would be caught in the new rules. In many cases, those affected by the new rules never formally or intentionally set up a trust.

Common scenarios involve people who hold title to their adult children’s home because they co-signed their mortgage and those who have their names on their elderly parents’ bank or investment accounts.

This tax season was supposed to be the first time in which Canadians would have to file what’s known as a T3 Trust Income Tax and Information Return for bare trusts, which were previously exempted from having to report information to the CRA.

Are you a young Canadian with money on your mind? To set yourself up for success and steer clear of costly mistakes, listen to our award-winning Stress Test podcast.