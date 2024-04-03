Also hiding behind the millwork is the kitchen’s secret pantry, which is used for prep, storage, baking, broiling, braising, gratinating, sous-vide cooking and just about anything else. The homeowners love to cook and experiment in the kitchen. For them, everything is on the menu from carnivore delights to crafting vegan dishes, so having appliances that are versatile and allow for all types of cooking was paramount. The pantry holds a Gaggenau 400 series 36-inch freezer column and a Gaggenau 400 series steam convection wall oven.
In this home, “the kitchen functions as a visual showpiece,” Bohn says, so keeping it pristine was a top priority. In 1999, Gaggenau was the first brand to introduce combi-steam ovens into private kitchens and the latest models offer perfect cooking results without restrictions. Not only is the newly introduced multicore temperature probe accurate within one degree, there is a fully automatic cleaning system that ensures the ovens stay looking spotless and new.
As the design process progressed, the homeowners put more and more trust into Bohn – so much so that when the kitchen was finished, the clients got their first look at it much like on Bohn’s Netflix show where they first spotted her work: with a big surprise reveal. “It was a bit nerve-wracking,” admits the designer. “Luckily, they loved it.”
