Thousands of followers are fine, but as Caitlin Agnew notes, these accounts cultivate influence via unique points of view on what to wear

What began as a fun and casual glimpse into users’ lives, Instagram’s now hyper-curated, highly filtered versions of reality have many followers questioning the authenticity of what they see in their feeds. But as far as sartorial inspiration goes, there’s no denying the social media platform is a great resource and even the most contrived accounts can spark trends. Here are five must follow accounts to add some chic to your morning scroll.

@bonpon511

Married for 37 years, this Japanese couple documents their adorably coordinated outfits, creating a feed that combines #OOTD inspo with #couplegoals. With a preference for Muji-esque styles in a serene palette of navy blue, white and red, these 60-plus lovebirds are snapped all around Tokyo, sharing trips to Ikea, visits to the museum and afternoons at the park with their audience of 540,000 followers.

@baddiewinkle

It’s never too late for your 15 minutes of fame, especially in the digital age. At 89, Tennessee-based Baddiewinkle (a.k.a. Helen Ruth Elam Van Winkle) has more than 3-million followers, including A-listers Rihanna and Miley Cyrus. Her fun, colourful ensembles are always paired with a huge grin, making her a joyful style role model at any age. Plus her bio – “Stealing your man since 1928” – is about as good as it gets.

@coco_pinkprincess

At just six-years-old, Tokyo-based Coco may be the youngest hypebeast around. Her signature combo of tube socks, colourful shorts and a tucked in shirt is always topped off with some statement eyewear, like the red cat-eye frames she wore with a logo Gucci tee, and a jaunty hat. Perhaps most impressive about this chic child is her fierce posing skills — she definitely knows the world is watching.

@lejonhjerta

Identical Swedish sisters Victoria and Elizabeth Lejonhjärta take #twinning to new heights. With modelling gigs for H&M and Nike under their matching belts, they’re perhaps best known for their close relationship with Drake — in 2016, the rapper landed in hot water when he confronted a photographer snapping pics of the trio when their helicopter landed in Toronto. On Instagram, the sisters set their neutral Nordic style against a dreamy backdrop of pastel Swedish sunsets and flowers.

@thesartorialist

Part of the original wave of street style photographers, Scott Schuman has travelled the world documenting fashion in action, whether it’s outside of a runway show tent or on an everyday encouter in New York City’s East Village. Beyond the fashion capitals of Manhattan, London, Milan and Paris, his wandering eye has taken him to India, Mexico and Japan, and his photos offer a candid take on the relationship between a sense of style and a sense of place.

THIS WEEK’S STYLE HAPPENINGS

The Apparel Textile Sourcing Show is happening next week in Toronto from Aug. 21 to 23. Connect with international apparel, textile, fashion and fabric manufacturers, factories, and leaders, including fashion trend forecaster Emily Miller Palmquist, who will offer attendees a preview of upcoming trends during her keynote speech. For more information, visit www.appareltextilesourcing.com.

is happening next week in Toronto from Aug. 21 to 23. Connect with international apparel, textile, fashion and fabric manufacturers, factories, and leaders, including fashion trend forecaster Emily Miller Palmquist, who will offer attendees a preview of upcoming trends during her keynote speech. For more information, visit www.appareltextilesourcing.com. Canadian jewellery maison Birks has announced an expansion of its retail operations. In a deal valued at approximately $104.6-million (U.S.) expected to close this fall, Birks will enter into an agreement with Aurum to sell its fine jewellery in the U.K. at Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths stores and on their e-commerce sites. For more information, visit www.maisonbirks.com.

