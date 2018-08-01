Kir-Yianni Akakies Xinomavro Rosé 2017, Greece

A pink bargain from sunny Greece. Medium-strawberry in colour and medium-bodied in weight. Juicy, with notes of cherry, apple and strawberry – succulent yet snappy with a crisp quality that suggests underripe peach. Available in Ontario.

Year: 2017

2017 Region: Macedonia

Macedonia Varietal: Xinomavro

Xinomavro Price: $12.95

rating out of 100 88



