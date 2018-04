Hedonistic would be a good word. This is dense red wine, lavish with syrupy cherries and strawberries, dark chocolate, baking spices and earthy, fall-foliage notes, all coated in ripe, round tannins. It’s a walk in the woods on a moist, autumn day while eating a Black Forest cake drizzled with berry syrup. Available in Ontario exclusively online at vintagesshoponline.com.

Year: 2008

2008 Region: Veneto

Veneto Varietal: Red blend

Red blend Price: $97