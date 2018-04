A red blend from the Douro Valley. Full, velvety and generous, with sweet ripeness and a bit of tannic grip for balance. Blueberry-pie filling, vanilla, cedar and autumn leaves. Try it with hearty red-meat dishes, such as short ribs, stews or chili. Available in Ontario at the above price, $32.99 in Manitoba.

Year: 2014

2014 Region: Douro Valley

Douro Valley Varietal: Red blend

Red blend Food pairing: Hearty red-meat dishes like short ribs, stews and chili

Hearty red-meat dishes like short ribs, stews and chili Price: $24.95