The housing at Collegiate Marquês de Pombal in Lisbon boasts a 24-hour concierge, a private fitness studio and a cinema. A dormitory at University Twente in Enschede, Netherlands, contains a supermarket and hair salon, as well as a façade that doubles as a climbing wall. The JDS-architect designed M6B1 Housing in Paris possesses plenty of green space, as well as spots for indoor skateboarding and table tennis. And next year, U of T Scarborough in Toronto will unveil an ambitious nine-storey student residence that features a rooftop terrace and garden.

Living in residence is being given a dynamic lift via contemporary design and lively amenities. But even with all these thoughtful mod cons, moving away from home for postsecondary education presents its unique set of challenges, big and, often, small. Perhaps a move for school will involve living with a roommate who has a completely different decor sensibility. It will most likely require you to negotiate kitchen use with a handful of people who think they can survive on caffeine and Clif Bars. The transition will definitely mean learning how to accommodate all of the functions of a parental abode in a smaller footprint.

We asked experts for their tips on creating an inviting, soothing and scholastically minded dwelling, from multipurpose furniture to affordable housewares that pop.

How do I fit all the functions of a home into a single room?

“For me, shelving is an essential element to small-space living,” says interior designer Jennifer Scott, whose company is called A Good Chick to Know. “Floor-space surface area is a hot commodity within small rooms, so utilizing height within your furnishings is important.” The Vancouver-based creative highlights mixed open/closed storage solutions, such as the Rictu shelf from Article, as having “visible places to curate photos, keepsakes and books to help personalize a space,” she says. “While having hidden places to tuck away non-decorative items helps keep small spaces streamlined and organized.”

Modular furniture can be your best friend in tight quarters. “One great option is the new Kallax/Linnmon desk/shelf combo from Ikea,” Scott says. But don’t feel limited to only multi-functional items. “With smaller spaces‚ the key is to think big. While it seems intuitive to hunt for small-scale pieces, my number one tip to maximizing microspaces is to introduce larger – but fewer – decor items to create impact and the illusion of space,” she says. “Opt for streamlined full-sized furnishings wherever possible. For example, go for the double or queen bed if you can rather than a twin, as it visually enhances the perceived space of a room. The bed can also double as lounge-style seating, so size and ample throw pillows aren’t frivolous.”

Handout

Kallax/Linnmon desk combination, $164 at Ikea (ikea.com).

How do I express my personal style when I’m sharing a space with a roommate?

No matter your taste, there’s always potential for friction when it comes to combining your design sensibility with that of others. Christopher and Mark Siemicki, brothers and co-owners of Toronto’s 313 Design Market, recommend looking for neutral-hued pieces that delight through form, such as Areaware’s array of sinuously sculptural white and terracotta planters, and whimsical-yet-practical objects including Poketo’s jumbo wall calendar. The shop’s popular cache of foldable crates from Aykasa, which come in a spectrum of hues and sizes, add a pop of colour and organizational prowess. “[They’re] something that can be in a shared space, but they also create boundaries,” Mark says.

Handout

Aykasa crates, from $10 through 313designmarket.com.

How do I incorporate my love of cooking into a space with a shared kitchen?

For both burgeoning gourmands and the cooking-averse, the proposition of a collaborative culinary area might be hard to swallow. “When it comes to sharing a kitchen space, communication and mutual understanding of shared duties is key,” says Winnipeg-based holistic nutritionist, recipe developer and food stylist Kirsten Buck. “Having a meeting to discuss each other’s standards when it comes to cleanliness and whether or not groceries, dishes, kitchen gadgets will be shared or kept separate will help in the long run.”

Buck, who wrote the recipe book Buck Naked Kitchen, also advocates for dazzling roommates and other guests with simple but satisfying dishes while also trying to tackle course work and extracurriculars. “For dessert, store-bought butter puff pastry filled with strawberry jam, baked until golden and dusted with icing sugar always wows a crowd,” she says. “So easy to make and budget friendly.”

To save space, she recommends investing in a multipurpose non-stick pan. And for pantry prep, adaptability is again key. “When it comes to herbs and spices, start by grabbing the essentials: garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, oregano, salt and pepper,” Buck says. “These six items combined will make any kind of cooked protein, roasted vegetables, salad dressings or marinades taste amazing. And stocking up on dry, non-perishable goods and canned items also helps to build delicious meals. Rice, pasta, oats, canned tomatoes, coconut milk, legumes and beans are inexpensive yet very versatile.”

Handout

Our Place Always pan, $195 through fromourplace.ca.

How can I start investing now in furniture and accessory pieces I’ll keep around long after graduation?

“As with all decor purchases, there is always a fine balance within the splurge-and-save dynamic,” Scott, the designer, says. “There are a few pieces that can be invested in for future living, while still allowing the overall decorating spend to stretch.” She says that area rugs and artwork are pieces that will liven up your living space yet also have longevity, and vintage finds can usually satisfy most aesthetic and budget considerations. “Another suggested piece to invest in would be a sofa, if the space allows,” she adds. “While it is always tempting to lean toward saving on the bigger ticket items, investing in a quality sofa now will prove to be worthwhile both now and down the line.”