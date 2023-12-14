Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

If you get the opportunity to learn a new skill over the coming year you must make the most of it, because it could open doors you never knew existed. By all means rush in where angels fear to tread – it’s that adventurous spirit that makes you special.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

You must stick to the rules of whatever game it is you are playing. The planets warn if you try to cut corners both your allies and your rivals will see that as cheating and your reputation could suffer as a result. Play fair and you will win.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

You are always ready to do good deeds for people you know but the message of the stars today is that you should help strangers too. If someone you meet on your travels needs a helping hand you must offer it with no questions asked.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Relationships are under excellent stars at the moment but don’t fall into the trap of taking the affections of friends and loved ones for granted. If there is something you can do to make someone feel special today then do it whatever the cost.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

You seem to have got bogged down in details of late and need to stand back from what you are doing so you can see the bigger picture and remind yourself what it’s all about and what it’s all for. Let other people worry about the little things.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

You may be desperate to win some kind of contest but if you use questionable tactics to do it you won’t make too many friends. The planets indicate that if you play fair in both your private life and in your work you will get the results you desire.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

You must resist the temptation to get involved in someone else’s private affairs. Even if you think you can help them they won’t appreciate you sticking your nose in, so keep your distance – but keep your ears open too in case they do call for help.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Your social life is under very good stars at the moment, so get out and about and mix with as wide a range of people as you can. Even those sad individuals who seem determined to be gloomy will cheer up when they see your smiling face.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

Someone will make you the proverbial offer you cannot refuse today but you would be wise to check out the details before agreeing to what they suggest. Chances are they are not trying to cheat you but they may not have thought things through.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

All the efforts you have made in recent weeks will be rewarded between now and the end of the year. Some people may say you have been lucky and do not deserve your good fortune but they are wrong. Prove it to them by really enjoying yourself!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

Is a friend playing mind games with you, or are you attributing bad motives to what are really good intentions? Most likely it’s the latter, so be positive and give them the benefit of the doubt. Always think the best of your fellow human beings.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

Someone you think of as a rival is being super friendly toward you but there is no reason why you should be suspicious. You’ve had your differences in the past but you also have many things in common. Focus on those things today.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Do whatever it takes to earn the respect of people in positions of authority. With both the sun and Mars moving through the career area of your chart the efforts you make on the work front will be noticed and appreciated by the people who matter.

