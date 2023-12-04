Open this photo in gallery: Sagittarius.iStockPhoto / Getty Images

HOROSCOPES IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY

It’s not always easy to forgive and forget but if you make turning the other cheek central to your philosophy this year you will have the winds of the universe at your back. Most of all you must remember that two wrongs never make a right.

ARIES (March 21 - April 20):

Someone with a magnetic personality will draw you in close today and it won’t be long before you are telling them your most intimate secrets! That might sound scary but it will actually feel good to open up and be honest about your deepest feelings.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21):

A relationship that has been going through a rough patch of late will take a major turn for the better over the next 24 hours. If a loved one approaches you with the proverbial olive branch you must accept it and make a peace offering of your own.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21):

Take life as it comes today and don’t feel that you need to work harder than your colleagues to get yourself noticed by the powers that be. They are more likely to be impressed if you show a relaxed attitude to your work, while still doing it well.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23):

Your likes and dislikes will be clear for the whole world to see today, which will endear you to most people and enrage the minority that strongly disagrees with you. Don’t worry about hurting anyone’s feelings – they’re big enough to take it.

LEO (July 24 - Aug. 23):

By all means put your own needs first today but don’t lose sight of the fact that other people have needs as well. Find ways to take care of your own desires while helping friends and relatives and loved ones reach their goals as well.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 - Sept. 23):

Just because something has been done a certain way for years does not mean that is the only way it can be done. The message of the stars today is that you need to become more of a risk-taker, especially when dealing with work-related issues.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 - Oct. 23):

Venus, your ruler, moves into the financial area of your chart today, which will encourage you to be more relaxed about what you own and what you earn. Have faith that good things will come to you at the exact moment you need them.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 - Nov. 22):

There is no point trying to hold on to things that belong in the past. That applies to emotions as much as it does to physical possessions. It’s time to let go of feelings that hold you back from becoming the better person you want to be.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 - Dec. 21):

All things are possible for you now the sun and Mars are moving through your sign but you must be selective about your ambitions. Don’t start many new projects and then abandon them after a few days. Instead, do the few really important things really well.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 - Jan. 20):

You will go out of your way to help a friend in need today but you won’t be thanked for it. But why should that worry you? You’re not the sort who does things for praise, you’re the sort who does things because they need to be done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 - Feb. 19):

People in positions of power think you are special, so don’t be surprised if you are asked to take on a job of some importance. Do it gladly and do it well but don’t be afraid to speak up if you think major changes need to be made.

PISCES (Feb. 20 - Mar. 20):

Travel and social activities are under excellent stars now, so don’t sit at home staring at the same four walls, get out into the world and favour those you meet with the pleasure of your company. Everyone will want to be your friend.

